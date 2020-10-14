With this being Southside High School's second year of varsity football, the Sharks’ history with Acadiana is brief, yet deep.

An Acadiana 64-14 blowout win last year serves as the only game in the record book — though both Southside coach Josh Fontenot and Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said they’ve turned the page on that game.

“We don't look at last year at all,” McCullough said. “Our biggest goal is to not worry about what happened last week and move on to this week. I think we are doing a real good job with that, and we know we are about to play a good Southside football team.”

The Rams beat John Curtis on Sunday and McCullough said he enjoyed the atmosphere and the nuisance of Sunday afternoon football. McCullough said some things the Rams took away from their 21-13 win over the Patriots will help them this season.

“It was a fun game," he said of the two veer offenses facing off. "It was a different experience and playing a team that runs the football like us. I think we got a lot out of that game.”

Southside also got a lot of its previous game — a 37-27 loss to Carencro. While Fontenot said he’s done with “moral victories,” he said playing Carencro tough proved to his team that they can score points on power teams.

“We showed ourselves that we are getting closer,” he said. “We are able to compete with big teams and power teams. We wanted to be physical and we needed to match them physically. Carencro is as physical as you’re going to get. We stood right in there with them.”

While it may look like the Carencro and Acadiana offenses are similar, Fontenot said film suggests they are different. Fontenot also said the Acadiana's defense has been impressive.

“Their defense is one of the best I’ve seen and possibly better than it was last year,” Fontenot said. “They are the defending (state) champs and they will be until someone beats them. We are excited to play this game.”

McCullough said he knows Southside is a year older and they’ll present a different challenge this season.

“Southside has a two-year starting quarterback (Dillon Monette) and a lot of receivers playing their second year of varsity football,” McCullough said. “They have guys on defense that have grown up, and they’re just a more mature and better team than they were last year.

“For us, we are improving. We are ahead on defense and got a lot of guys back. Offensively we have taken some steps the last few weeks and improved greatly. We faced some good competition that is going to help us down the line. I think we are getting better overall and that is always the goal in the early season.”

Fontenot said he doesn’t talk much about last year’s Acadiana game, and playing Carencro tough last week — even holding a lead in the fourth quarter — has given the Sharks some confidence. Fontenot said he knows his team didn’t play as well as it’s capable and knowing that is encouraging.

“We played hard and with a lot of effort,” Fontenot said, “but in order to beat a team like that or a team like Acadiana, we can’t miss opportunities. There are signs there that suggest if we had played better, we could have won.

“There is no mystery anymore as to who we are and who Acadiana is. Last year, we saw their tempo for the first time and their game speed. Having that experience will help us this year.”