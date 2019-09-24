Last week must have been such a strange feeling for Southside High School coach Josh Fontenot.
The Sharks are playing meaningful varsity football for the first time, entering the LHSAA as a Class 5A team. At least for outside observers like myself, it was only natural to have minimal expectations — if you had any at all.
It wasn’t that I thought Southside wouldn’t win a game in 2019. Keep in mind, this team has been practicing together for two years. They even played varsity exhibition games last year against a handful of small schools. So it’s not like organized football was a foreign concept to the Sharks. Fontenot has a track record of success, too.
But the idea that Southside would be 3-0 entering district play Friday just didn’t seem likely — at least not before Southside’s impressive jamboree performance against Notre Dame. Then the Sharks beat Northside 49-0 in the season opener and knocked off perennial Class 3A contender Church Point 32-22 in their first “home” game, which was played at Teurlings Catholic.
So the Sharks went from being a quintessential underdog entering the season to a team that could be considered the favorite in a matchup against an 0-2 Franklin last week. Who can blame Southside players for buying into their own hype after experiencing early success?
Not to mention, the league opener at Barbe, always a contender in the District 3-5A race, awaited in Week 4.
The Franklin contest was also Southside’s homecoming game. Many high school coaches gripe about the distractions that homecoming week causes, and Fontenot is no different. He wanted to knock out the homecoming game before entering district play for the first time.
All of that created what ended up being a lookahead game for the Southside, as odd as that might sound for a new team. The Sharks beat the Hornets 31-28, but Fontenot said his team was outplayed.
“We kind of heard the noise a little bit,” Fontenot said. “I’m as guilty of it as anybody. I knew what was next week. We were trying to save things and do stuff like that. Shame on me and shame on us for the way we prepared and played, and hats off to the team that we played. They came over there ready to beat us and had every opportunity to do that. We just sneaked out with a win.
“So we learned some lessons from last week. We really did. Hopefully, and so far, our preparation has been very much what it needed to be — a lot more focused, a lot more intense. The stakes are higher, and we’re going to try to prepare ourselves to be ready for it.”
Much of the talk surrounding Southside in the preseason was how the Sharks would handle District 3-5A competition, and Fontenot acknowledges he tried to downplay it in order to maintain focus on their nondistrict games.
But now it’s here, and a road trip to Lake Charles to play the Buccaneers serves as a litmus test.
“Win or lose, it’s going to be a good test of, ‘OK, where are we?’ ” Fontenot said. “Where do we measure up as a football program to one of the better programs in our state? Are we better than them that night, or are we still searching and trying to get better? Win or lose, you’re going to have a lot of both.”
“We always prepare to win,” Fontenot added. “I think we have a good chance. It all depends on what we at Southside do. How do we handle our first district game? How do we handle a two-hour road trip? All of those things, it comes down to us. Barbe’s a great opponent; that’s not going to change. How we play and how we prepare is the only thing we can control.”
Although the circumstances are drastically different, the district opener presents a similar litmus test for Lafayette High, which is 3-0 for the first time since 2014 and hosts rival Comeaux on Friday.
Outside of Southside, there’s not been a better story in the Acadiana area than the Lions, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2012 and haven't experienced a winning season since 2006.
Lafayette has outscored its first three opponents 145-34, but the 1-2 Spartans’ wealth of talent on both sides of the ball pose problems that the Lions haven’t seen to this point.
“I think your intensity at practice is always a little bit bigger if you’re playing someone who you consider a rival,” Lions coach Rob Pool said. “You don’t have pry the door or getting going a little bit early in practice. But to be honest with you, we haven’t had a bad practice. Last week, we were able to get outside on Tuesday, but it was still a decent day. But I could tell a difference in them (Monday) a little bit. They seemed to be ready to play.”
More so than even home-field advantage, having five straight home games to start the season has helped Lafayette High stay in the same routine each week. But an emphasis "being 1-0" each day has been Pool and the Lions’ calling card thus far.
“One of the big things is concentrating on what you can control and trying to eliminate negativity,” Pool said. “If you’re focused on just doing something in a small setting, then it’s easier to get that one little job done. It’s not like be 1-0 in a week. It’s be 1-0 in a drill.
"It’s just a mind game. If you’re doing your read drills on defense, focus only on that. Don’t worry about anything else. If you’re worried about route progressions on offense, that’s all you’re worried about. You’re not worried about anything else. Hopefully when you put it all together on a Friday night, it will work out for you.”