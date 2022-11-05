For the past couple of weeks, the St. Thomas More Cougars have been ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A.
And now, they end the regular season as the No. 1 team in District 4-4A.
Behind an impressive performance in all three phases, the Cougars defeated the No. 5-ranked Lafayette Christian Knights 41-34 Friday to win the district championship.
“It was a hard-fought battle,” Cougars head coach Jim Hightower said. “Both teams played their hearts out. Hats off to LCA, because they made us scratch and work for everything we got, and our defense tried to do the same.”
It was a game that certainly lived up to its billing. Both teams went back and forth, responding each time the other attempted to gn momentum. The two teams combined for 75 points (65 in the first half) and nearly 1,100 yards of total offense.
“It was a heckuva game between two really good football teams,” Knights head coach Trev Faulk said. “Unfortunately, we came out on the short end of the stick.”
Defensively, although the Cougars (9-1, 5-0) allowed more than 600 yards of total offense, they came up with some big stops – most notably in the first half – when they held the Knights scoreless at halftime as STM led 10-0 at the break.
For the game, the Cougars’ defense finished with two interceptions, recorded two sacks and came away with four fourth down stops (two in the red zone in the first half).
“Our defense did a super job,” Hightower said. “They made enough stops, and that interception (in the third quarter) was huge.”
In the second half, both offenses woke up as the Cougars scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, while the Knights scored touchdowns on its first two and three of its first four possessions to pull within 11 at 31-20 with 11:50 remaining in the game.
“In the first half, both teams got a chance to se what each other were trying to do on defense,” Hightower said. “And both teams did a great job of making adjustments. I thought it was a well-called game by both coaches.”
“Give those guys credits,” Faulk said. “They did a good job of making adjustments at halftime and we didn’t execute (defensively) as well with gap assignments in the running game or covering on the backend.”
Having trailed the entire game, the Knights continued to battle back and put themselves in position for a potential game-tying or game-winning drive (with two-point conversion) if they could recover the onsides kick attempt trailing 41-34 with 44 seconds remaining in the game. Although it appeared as if the Knights had recovered the onsides attempt, during the pile up, the football came out and a Cougars player came up with it a few yards away from initial action. After discussion between the officials, the referees ultimately decided to have the Knights re-kick due to an inadvertent whistle, according to both Faulk and Hightower.
“They said an inadvertent whistle blew while no one had possession of the ball,” Faulk said. “I thought we had possession.”
“It was clear that the ball wasn’t in the scrum,” Hightower said. “So, we had to recover two onsides kicks.”
Admittedly he wanted the football following the onsides kick, Faulk was adamant that wasn’t the reason they loss.
“While I would have liked to have seen that (LCA with the ball), it wasn’t the defining moment,” Faulk said. “… We had several other opportunities that we let slip.”
Offensively, the Cougars were led by quarterback Sam Altmann, who completed 12 of 25 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 27 yards and another score. Christian McNees, who had 6 receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown was among Altmann’s favorite targets in the passing game, while STM’s rushing attack was led by Hutch Swilley and John Luke St. Pierre. Swilley finished with a game-high 122 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, while St. Pierre had 64 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
“I felt like our offensive line held their own against some big bodies up there,” Hightower said.
In the losing effort, the Knights were led by quarterback JuJuan Johnson, who accounted for nearly 600 yards of offense, receiver Trae Grogan (6-120, 2 TDs) and running back Dudley Jackson (4-77, 1 TD receiving, 9-44 rushing). Jackson finished with 121 yards of total offense.
“JuJuan is dynamic for us,” Faulk said, “and Trae has been coming along. He found his stride (Friday).”
Despite the two interceptions, Johnson showed his playmaking ability as he completed 33 of 51 passes for 453 yards and 3 touchdowns, while rushing for 121 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
“JuJuan is pretty special,” Hightower said, “and they have enough talent around him that you can’t just focus on him.”
Although the Cougars hope to accomplish much more in the postseason, Hightower was more than pleased with the way his team has played through the regular season.
“This team has done an awfully good job of living up to their potential,” Hightower said. “A lot of teams fall short of that. This team has lived up to our potential about as well as any team I’ve ever coached.”