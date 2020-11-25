The No. 9-seeded Lafayette High Mighty Lions learned a lot about themselves in last week’s District 3-5A title showdown loss to defending state champion Acadiana.
Some of it was good and much of it wasn’t in the 34-12 loss.
Now coach Cedric Figaro’s club hopes to learn from those hard lessons in a hurry when it hosts the program’s first playoff game since 2006 at 7 p.m. Friday with No. 24 East Jefferson coming to town.
It would be the program's first postseason win since 2006 as well.
“I think we’ve reverted back to some of the old things,” said the Lions’ first-year head coach. “That’s what you’re going to get with a new team. Some pressure points came in … pressure, time, big plays, situations. It kind of reverted back to what they were doing the other three years.
“When you’re not routinely doing what you need to do, I guess every day five games, we’re just not in that routine yet. We’ll get there, though.”
East Jefferson is 3-3 on the season, while the Lions are 5-1. The Warriors’ offense is the polar opposite of the Wreckin’ Rams.
“They’re an air raid offense,” Figaro said. “They throw the ball every down. Scrambles are the secondary run for them. Their defense a 3-3-stack – a multiple type defense.”
Figaro said the Lions’ starting quarterback Xan Saunier did have a sore wrist injury from last Friday’s game, but “he’s OK.”
Despite coming off their first loss, Figaro said he liked the effort and think the Lions are capable of advancing.
“They wanted to win and they played hard,” Figaro said. “Acadiana is a great team. They put us in some spots and they challenged the kids. At times we stepped up and at times we didn’t.
“We learned some things. They learned some things about us and we learned some things about them. Hopefully, if we take care of business and they take care of business, we’ll see each other again.”
The winner of this game would meet the Mandeville-West Jefferson winner in the regional round. If both teams win two games, Lafayette High could meet Acadiana again in the Class 5A quarterfinals.
Rams ready for playoffs
After its 20-game winning steak was halted in Week 7 at Catholic-BR, Acadiana High responded by starting a new streak last Friday.
In a 34-12 win over Lafayette High, the Wreckin' Rams (6-1) used a suffocating defense that limited the Mighty Lions' leading rusher this year, quarterback Xan Saunier, to minus-24 yards on 11 carries.
"I think that Lafayette High had negative total yards at one point in the fourth quarter," Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. "We've played pretty well on defense the whole season.
"Our guys handled the loss to Catholic-BR well. They knew we still had all our goals in front of us."
The ultimate goal, of course, is winning a second straight Class 5A state title, and the road to New Orleans begins Friday at home for the top-seeded Rams against No. 32 Covington (2-5).
"After the Catholic game, we went back and focused on what we need to do to get better," McCullough said. "This week in practice was big with correcting some things technique-wise with our offensive line and some stuff in the option game."
Acadiana enters the postseason with three backs - Omiri Wiggins, Tyvin Zeno and Kevan Williams - who have fresh legs.
The trio, which has rushed for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns, has done so while averaging fewer than 11 carries apiece per game.
Rebels surging late
Now that Teurlings Catholic has won two consecutive games in emphatic fashion, the Rebels seek to claim another victory at home again Thomas Jefferson in the first round of the Division II playoffs Friday.
"We're trying to play fast," said Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier, whose squad has surged after a 33-27 loss to Westgate in Week 6.
"Westgate played faster than us. That was the difference in the ball game. As much as possible, we've tried to make practices as close to game speed by going with first-team vs. first-team and not going with a scout squad."
Thomas Jefferson, the No. 9 seed out of Gretna, is 5-3 with a forfeit win over Springfield. The Jaguars lost 35-6 to top-seeded De La Salle last week.
"They know how to win," Charpentier said. "They have a good recipe for running the football behind two big backs that run hard.
"They're good at play-action. Defensively, the run to the ball well and tackle well. Anytime you're able to have a winning record, no matter what league and what level you're up against, that's a huge accomplishment."
The No. 8 Rebels (4-4) can hurt opposing defenses in several ways, beginning with senior tailback Larkin Spring.
Spring is the area's eighth-leading rusher with 706 yards on 115 carries and 15 scores. Junior TyRick Gary has added 299 yards on 48 carries with three touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Kaden Boulet ranks fifth among area passers with 1,221 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Devin Chavis, Coleman Bond, Julien Guy, Ryan Richard and Spring collectively have 66 receptions for 895 yards.