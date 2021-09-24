BREAUX BRIDGE - Breaux Bridge coach Tank Lotief wasn't sure exactly what to expect coming into Friday's matchup with Vandebilt Catholic after his Tigers had been sidelined two weeks by COVID-19.
Midway through the first quarter of the non-district clash of 4A programs, Kelby Hypollite connected with Caleb Goodie on an 81-yard touchdown pass to put Breaux Bridge ahead 6-0, but the Terriers quickly rebounded to take a 23-6 win.
"It was about what I expected," Lotief said. "We looked bad. We did some sloppy things. It was a direct correlation to our (lack of) practice time. We fought hard. We played hard, but we did some stupid stuff that happens when you take steps backward."
Vandebilt Catholic (1-1), which started five drives inside Breaux Bridge territory, needed to march only 30 yards to take a 7-6 lead at the 8:54 mark of the second quarter. Freshman Jaylon Coleman, who finished with 57 yards on 12 carries, reached the end zone on a seven-yard scamper.
On the Tigers' ensuing possession, Hypolite completed a 29-yard pass to Damian Duffy for an apparent touchdown, but a penalty for a blindside block took the points off the board.
Hypolite kept the drive alive with a 10-yard carry on 4th-and-6, but he was subsequently stopped short on 4th-and-2 from the Vandebilt 10.
In the second half, the Terriers began drives at the Breaux Bridge 44, 38, 45 and 14. At the 7:28 mark of the third quarter, the Terriers expanded the lead to 9-6 with a safety. Kameron Harris, who rushed for 81 yards on 15 carries, scored following the free kick to push the margin to 16-6.
Early in the fourth quarter, Breaux Bridge (1-3) drove deep in Vandebilt territory, only to come away with no points.
On 4th-and-1 from the 12, Hypolite picked up six yards. Three plays later, he was near the goal-line when a Terrier stripped away the ball and returned it 84 yards to set up the visitor's final touchdown.
"I thought he had scored or his momentum had been stopped," Lotief said of the controversial play. "But If we took care of the ball, we wouldn't be having this conversation. We'd have been right back there in it. We didn't do enough. The ball security problems that we have came back to bite us.
"We talk about that daily. Take care of the football, and we had three or four fumbles. Maybe we'll learn from it, maybe we won't. Our best defense should be our offense, but that unit hurt us. Their defense controlled the line of scrimmage. We'll see what we can do about it."
Hypolite completed 7 of 11 passes for 181 yards. Goodie, who had an interception, was the leading receiver with three catches for 120 yards. Duffy added two receptions for 42 yards.
"We can throw it," Lotief said. "We have a kid out there who can catch it. We have a quarterback with good legs who can throw it. We opened it up a little bit. We have to clean up some stuff.
"We can be good. There were a lot of correctable errors. Our defense played about as well as could be expected, considering the field position. We definitely need to work on our special teams."