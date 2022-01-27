For the past two years, everything that could go wrong for David Thibodaux’s boys basketball program has gone wrong.
Whether it was due to transfers or lack of team continuity, the Bulldogs suffered through two dreadful seasons - 2020 (6-22) and 2021 (5-14) - in which they were a combined 11-36.
And to start this season, it appeared not much had changed and the Bulldogs were well on their way to another disappointing campaign as they lost six of their first nine games and eight of their first 13.
“The last two years have been really tough,” Bulldogs head coach Vincent Hicks said. “Coming off of those last two seasons, I’m not going to lie it weighed on me mentally. We have a good bunch of kids, but I felt we were falling into that trend of the past two years.”
And finally, Hicks reached a breaking point.
After what he deemed to be a lackluster effort in the Plaquemine Tournament with losses to the host team 67-46 and St. James 46-34, Hicks called a grueling practice that involved a lot of running.
“Over the break, we went to Plaquemine and just laid an egg,” Hicks said. “I mean we were out there with no energy and just no juice. At practice, I put it on them. I made them run for every point (38) that we lost by. I refuse to let us lose games because of a lack of effort.”
The message was received by the Bulldogs, who have since responded to that practice by winning nine of their last 13 games including each of the past four to give David Thibodaux a 14-12 overall record and 3-0 in District 6-3A.
“That practiced really changed our mentality,” Hicks said. “I do feel our record should be a lot better than it is, but early on we were still learning how to finish games. We were learning how to play chess and not checkers when playing basketball.”
Hicks has applauded the chemistry and credits his captains David Narcisse, Jeffrey Dural, Robert Andrus, Johnny White, and Lawrence Petry for playing an instrumental role in helping turn things around.
“I love our captains,” Hicks said. “We have a great group, and all of those guys really care about each other.”
At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Hicks and the Bulldogs will see just how far they have come when they travel to face St. Martinville in a pivotal district matchup.
“This is a really big game, and it is a game that we are really looking forward to,” Hicks said. “St. Martinville is a really good team, a very talented team. We know it is going to be a hostile environment and we’re going to have to be locked in and focused.”
The Tigers, who are 19-6 overall and 3-0 in district, are in the midst of a seven game-winning streak and have won 12 of their past 13 games. In three district games thus far, no one has scored more than 37 points against.
“St. Martinville is a very talented bunch,” Hicks said. “They are long, can rebound and they play about 11 or 12 guys. So, when their guys come into the game, they are well-rested. They are talented and they are a good defensive team. But we are also a talented bunch, and we are also a good defensive team. Defense is something that we pride ourselves on.”
Like the Tigers, the Bulldogs also have not allowed more than 37 points to any district opponent and unlike earlier in the season, the Bulldogs are finding ways to score with junior Shea Plowden leading the way. Plowden, who leads the Bulldogs in scoring, is averaging more than 20 points per game.
“The first part of the year, we didn’t know how to score,” Hicks said. “Now, I’m confident that my group will find ways to score and take what the defense gives us.”