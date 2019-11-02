Comeaux makes statement
Les Miles might describe the determination Comeaux showed during 60-28 victory against Southside as a "want for victory." Yes, the 5-4 Spartans needed to win this game to solidify a spot in the Class 5A playoffs, but it went beyond that. The Spartans waited months to play a Sharks team that featured several of their old teammates. Comeaux not only won the game, it did so in convincing fashion, rushing for 503 yards as a team. This one just seemed to mean more to the Spartans, and it showed on the scoreboard and in the box score. With a win against Barbe in Week 10, Comeaux can finish the regular season above .500 for the first time since 2013.
Eunice looks like 4-4A's best
It may not have been evident after the Bobcats lost the district opener to Rayne 20-16, but that results seems to be an aberration. Because Eunice has looked like a different team the last three weeks, including beating North Vermilion 57-19 on Friday. Eunice stole possessions away from North Vermilion by forcing five turnovers and recovering an onside kick. Eunice quarterback Simeon Ardoin followed up his season-best performance against Tioga with five touchdowns against the Patriots. The 7-2 Bobcats can clinch at least a share of the district title with a win against LaGrange in Week 10.
Northwest alive and dangerous
It was getting late in the season for the Raiders to show they were capable of playing up to the standard they had set for themselves under Chris Edwards. But a Week 9 win against 7-1 Iota showed Northwest could still be a dangerous team come playoff time. In fact, the 18-7 victory was needed because the 4-5 Raiders were sitting at No. 33 in this week's Class 3A power rating. Northwest endured a difficult nondistrict schedule, but missing the playoffs just didn't seem possible for a program that has reached the quarterfinals three of the last four years. The Raiders have now won three of their last four games — their lone loss coming by nine points against Church Point — and will close the regular season with Ville Platte.