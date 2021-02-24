The Acadiana area usually has a handful of girls basketball contenders heading into March, but this season could be one of the area’s best.
Twelve area teams are playing in the state quarterfinals, including Lafayette Parish schools Lafayette Christian, St. Thomas More, Lafayette High, Carencro and Ascension Episcopal.
Other area schools in contention include reigning 1A state champion North Central, Highland Baptist, Northwest, Notre Dame, Opelousas Catholic, St. Edmund and Midland.
“Basketball in this area is getting so much better,” LCA coach Errol Rogers said. “There’s a lot of talent in Lafayette Parish and the surrounding areas. I feel like three or four of them could bring back state titles. It shows that girls basketball is alive and well in our area.”
Sustaining success can be challenging for a program, especially one like STM that offers several other sports besides girls basketball.
“Everybody does things their own way," coach Stephen Strojny said. “To emulate a program is impossible. I can’t really explain our program. The girls have been playing together since kindergarten and first grade and are busy playing travel ball, but we just make it work. There are a lot of things that are required that make this program unique, and we’ve got to have buy-in, that commitment. The girls have bought in.”
Rogers coached at other area high schools and the collegiate level before arriving at LCA in 2013.
“Just a lot of hard work,” Rogers said of maintaining success. “I tell the boys and the girls we have to be who we are. We have to stay disciplined when we play and have to be prepared. They can’t be lazy because that’s when the other team will sneak up on you, so you have to compete and push to be the best whenever you step onto the court.”
STM experienced a brief period under Strojny where their player numbers were down, but they’ve now got a full roster that appears built to return to the Top 28.
“Right now we’ve got 30 kids in the program,” Strojny said. “We’ve got full freshman and (junior varsity) teams, which is important so the freshmen can get a year of development. It kind of trickles down, and we let the seniors run the program. You can’t just coach when you’re loaded. When you’re down, those are the years to really coach. Claire (Hader) and most of our seniors started as freshmen and took some licks on the road. They’re tough kids.”
Rogers and No. 1 LCA haven't played in almost three weeks after a first-round bye. LCA starts its playoff push against No. 9 Notre Dame.
“We’ve been practicing hard,” Rogers said. "Hopefully we’ll be good. It could be sloppy early, but we have to stay focused to compete for a state championship. It won’t be easy. Notre Dame will give us their best shot, but we should be in position to win if we do what we’re supposed to do.”
Strojny and No. 4 STM play No. 5 Ben Franklin at home in what could be a close contest to see who will get to the Division II semis.
“We prepare for every game like we’re facing the best team in the state,” Strojny said. “(Ben Franklin) has some really good guards that do all the things you want to see kids do and were in every single game. Our girls have bought into that no one’s better than the other, and the expectation is to compete for a state championship this year.”
Other area teams that appear to be in good position include Lafayette High and Highland Baptist, who are No. 2 seeds in their brackets, as well as No. 4 seed and reigning 1A state champion North Central.