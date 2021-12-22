Don't be deceived by the Southside boys soccer team's record.
Although the Sharks are 6-7-1, coach Josh Saboe purposely assembled a formidable non-district schedule with only one home game thus far.
Division I No. 1 Jesuit, No. 2 St. Amant, No. 3 Catholic-BR, No. 4 St. Paul's, Division III No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic and No. 2 University Lab are among the opponents that the Sharks have faced.
"It's a challenge going in every day and playing top teams, but it's only to make us stronger in the end," Saboe said. "We could play cupcake teams, but is that making us better players?
"I have a buddy who does a lot of statistical analysis on records and power rankings. He said we have played the third-toughest schedule in the state. I made the schedule for two reasons: first, I knew this group could challenge those top teams. No. 2, I felt it was important for us to see that competition before the playoffs."
The Sharks, ranked No. 13 in Division I, are a defensive-minded team that has allowed only 1.64 goals per game with no opponent scoring more than three goals.
"We've done a good job of minimizing opponents' opportunities by keeping them from getting in key areas that are crucial for scoring," Saboe said.
"Peyton Foreman has been huge with making sure we're organized and making sure there is accountability. As a center-defender, he does a good job making sure our defensive expectations are met."
The Sharks are in only their third year of varsity competition. Every player returned from last season's squad, which finished as Division I, District 2 runner-up to Lafayette High. The Sharks garnered a No. 11 seed in the playoffs and reached the second round before falling to runner-up St. Paul's.
Foreman was a first-team All-Acadiana all-metro selection with Landon Miller and Mason Suter making the second-team. Suter (appendix) made his season debut last week. Josue Padilla and Miller each scored a goal and Kaden Derouen had two goals in the Sharks' 4-0 first-round playoff win over Central Lafourche last season.
"This is one of the better teams I've coached in my career, not only from a talent-standpoint but as individuals and people as well," Saboe said. "It's enjoyable having the type of energy that comes from good players that have the right mentality.
"Miller has done a fantastic job in the midfield. He has an engine and work rate that are among the best I've seen. He's small but mighty. Suter is one of our key attacking players who creates chances, and Derouen had a breakout year last season."
Genero Gonzales and Jacob Romero are also standout players for the Sharks, who have 14 players in the rotation.
"One thing I love about this team is that when one player is having a tough day, others will fill in," Saboe said.