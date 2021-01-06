BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Results
St. Thomas More 65, Acadiana 41; Peabody 34, Northside 29; Patterson 57, Lafayette High 53; Lafayette Christian 53, Beau Chene 52; St. Martinville 56, Breaux Bridge 21; Eunice 62, Carencro 57; Church Point 53, North Vermilion 38; Teurlings 70, Northside Christian 36; Beau Chene 61, Abbeville 54; Vermilion Catholic 72, Erath 44; Notre Dame 69, Kaplan 44; South Beauregard 61, Northwest 56; Ascension Episcopal 63, Jeanerette 44; Delcambre 55, Catholic-NI 36; Highland Baptist 87, Hackberry 57; ESA 61, Northside Christian 30.
Thursday’s Games
Westgate at Acadiana, Rayne at Southside, Carencro at Jehovah-Jireh, Catholic-PC at Teurlings, South Beauregard at Iota, Vermilion Catholic at E.D. White,
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Comeaux at Morgan City, Northside at Lafayette, A.J. Ellender at New Iberia,
4-4A - Eunice at Rosepine, Kaplan at North Vermilion, Breaux Bridge at Rayne,
5-4A - Northside at Lafayette High, Teurlings at Notre Dame
6-4A - St. Martinville at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at Rayne, Abbeville at Cecilia, Opelousas at Crowley,
5-3A - Lake Arthur at Church Point, Mamou at Port Barre, Northwest at Port Barre, Avoyelles Charter at Ville Platte,
6-3A - Abbeville at Cecilia, Opelousas at Crowley, JS Clark at David Thibodaux, Episcopal of Acadiana at Erath, Kaplan at North Vermilion, St. Martinville at Beau Chene,
6-2A - Teurlings at Notre Dame, Mamou at Port Barre, Northwest at Port Barre,
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-NI, Franklin at Delcambre, Loreauville at Houma Christian, Jeanerette at West St. Mary,
5-1A - Sacred Heart at Opelousas Catholic, St. Edmund at Northside Chrstian, Westminster at Vermilion Catholic,
8-1A - Westminster at Vermilion Catholic,
7-B - Episcopal of Acadiana at Erath, Midland at Fairview, JS Clark at David Thibodaux,
6-C - St. Edmund at Northside Christian,
Saturday’s Games
Teurlings at Highland Baptist, Northwest at East Ascension,
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Acadiana 33, Hanson 27; Comeaux 48, David Thibodaux 36; New Iberia 57, Central Catholic-MC 41; Southside 56, Rayne 43; East Iberville 79, Breaux Bridge 24; Brusly 46, Carencro 40; Walker 48, St. Thomas More 45; Midland 48, Teurlings 42; Kaplan 36, Church Point 34; Iota 41, Crowley 35; Vermilion Catholic 39, Erath 36; Catholic-NI 47, Delcambre 20; St. Louis 43, Lafayette Christian 41; Opelousas Catholic 43, Notre Dame 34; Highland Baptist 83, Berwick 38.
Thursday’s Games
Acadiana at Westgate, St. Thomas More at Lafayette High, Notre Dame at Rayne, Cecilia at Franklin, Scotlandville at Opelousas, South Beauregard at Iota, Mamou at Port Barre, David Thibodaux at Berwick,
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Teurlings at Comeaux, Southside at Highland Baptist,
4-4A - Kaplan at North Vermilion, Rayne at Washington-Marion,
5-4A - Northside at Abbeville, St. Thomas More and Lafayette, Teurlings at Comeaux.
6-4A - White Castle at Breaux Bridge, Opelousas at Crowley,
5-3A - Lake Arthur at Church Point, Avoyelles Charter at Ville Platte,
6-3A - Northside at Abbeville,Opelousas at Crowley, Kaplan at North Vermilion,
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-NI, Franklin at Delcambre, Jeanerette at West St. Mary,
5-1A - Sacred Heart at Opelousas Catholic, Westminster at Vermilion Catholic,
8-1A - Southside at Highland Baptist, Westminster at Vermilion Catholic,
7-B - Midland at Fairview.