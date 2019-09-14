Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More
Holstein makes a seven-touchdown performance look way too easy. The Havard commitment buried Barbe with precise passing from the game’s opening drive Friday. He finished the first half with more than 300 yards passing and four touchdowns, three of which went to Jack Bech. His night ended with more than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but before that, Holstein completed 25 of his 37 throws for 457 yards. The Cougars rolled up 607 yards of offense.
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic
Coleman’s future might be on the hardwood if he so chooses, but he proved he can be a difference maker on the football field. Coleman’s two second-half touchdowns broke a 21-all game against Vermilion Catholic during a 33-21 victory. On the night, he finished with eight catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns, as the Vikings quietly moved to 2-0. Coleman also had an interception.
Parker Nunez, Delcambre
Nunez’s is the Panthers’ best athlete, which was evident in their home opener Friday. On 17 carries, Nunez led all area rushers with 229-yards, three-touchdown during Delcambre’s 26-6 win against Gueydan. The senior tailback also had one catch for 10 yards. Delcambre tallied 348 of 358 total yards on the ground and moved to 1-1 on the season.
Dillon Monette, Southside
He may be in his first year playing meaningful varsity football, like the rest of the Sharks, but Monette is already looking like one of area’s best signal callers. In Southside’s first ever “home” game, which was played at Teurlings Catholic, the junior completed 15 of his 23 throws for 253 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-22 win against Church Point. Rhett Peloquin caught eight of Monette’s passes for 127 yards and a score.
Logan Overton, Ascension
With the Blue Gators losing two key skill players to graduation and dealing with Will Kerstetter going down with an injury in Week 1, Overton has emerged as Ascension top target in the passing game in his first season playing football. The sophomore once again led the Blue Gators in receiving, catching four passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in a 34-28 win against Catholic-Pointe Coupee.