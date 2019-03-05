LAKE CHARLES — Lafayette Christian basketball coach Errol Rogers raised his right hand and dropped down into a full split on the Burton Coliseum floor.
Opelousas Catholic guard Ronald Patin’s contested 3-pointer had fallen off the mark as the final buzzer sounded, ending the top-seeded Knights’ 69-66 victory in the Division IV semifinals.
Rogers’ celebration — he also feigned a back flip off one of the chairs on the LCA bench as he pumped up the Knights’ traveling fans — was indicative of how satisfying this win was for the two-time defending champions.
LCA (23-4) trailed by as many 16 points in the third quarter against a Vikings team that didn’t look the part of a program making its first trip to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament for the first time in 40 years.
Through three quarters, fourth-seeded OC (24-7) was shooting 51.2 percent from the field, having made six of its 13 3-point attempts, and led 56-47. The Vikings led 35-27 at the end of the first half, two quarters of basketball Rogers thought were “lazy” from his team.
“We couldn’t do anything right,” Rogers said. “We couldn’t find people. We were just, like, lost in space.”
But by the end of the third quarter, the tide had started to turn. The Knights finished the period on a 7-0 run, including a controversial layup at the buzzer that officials counted.
The run was started when LCA senior point guard Terrence Jones — who picked up his third foul in the first quarter and didn’t play for the rest of the first half — drew a charge. Classmate Pierre Dupre made the turnover count by draining a corner 3 on the other end.
From there, the Vikings started to show their youth, while LCA, which was making its sixth straight appearance in the state tournament, displayed its experience and championship pedigree. OC began throwing the ball away against the Knights’ full-court pressure, and LCA extended the run to 23-0 midway through the fourth quarter.
“What I’m proud of is that they turned it up in the fourth quarter,” Rogers said. “When I say 'turned it up,' they turned it up. ... They understand how to win. Believe it or not, we never thought we were going to lose.”
All of a sudden, the Knights led 63-56 and were on their way to their third straight Division IV championship game, where they will play third-seeded Hamilton Christian at noon Friday. OC briefly regained the lead with a 9-1 run, but a layup by Javian “Tippy” Howard, two free throws by Jones and another freebie by Billy Francis Jr. sealed the victory.
LCA scored 31 of its 69 points off 24 OC turnovers. Despite only outrebounding the Vikings by three (40-37), the Knights scored 23 second-chance points, more than double what OC recorded (10) in that category.
Francis Jr. led LCA with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 3-for-4 clip from the 3-point arc. Three other Knights — Howard (15 points), Pierre Dupre (10) and Victor Dupre (16) — finished in double figures. Victor Dupre (10 rebounds) and Howard (11) notched double-doubles.
Patin led all scorers with 22 points.