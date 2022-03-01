A year ago, No. 2-seeded St. Thomas More handled No. 3 Liberty 71-51 in the Division II state semifinals in the Cajundome on the Cougars’ way to winning a fourth straight state championship.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Cajundome, the same two teams will square off in the semifinals for the second consecutive season.
Well, sort of.
“We lost 10 of our guys from that game and they lost two,” STM coach Danny Broussard said. “It’s going to be a tough challenge.”
Indeed, the Cougars won’t be able to use the same strategy that produced a 20-point win against Liberty last season.
“We can’t do what we did last year,” Broussard said. “We just had so much quickness and athleticism last year with (Jack) Bech where we could press them a lot. This year, we’re limited in how we can press.”
One Liberty player especially excited about this rematch is 6-5 point guard Jacob Wilson, who was mired in foul trouble that limited his minutes in last year’s meeting.
“He’s really good,” Broussard said of Wilson. “He shoots it, he gets to the rim, he’s athletic and he plays the top sometimes in a trapping zone. He’s a really, really solid player. He’s one of the best players we’ve seen this year.”
Another aspect of the matchup that makes Broussard uncomfortable is Liberty’s depth, including rebounders Ed Kornbacher and Quentin Henry, as well as sharpshooter Cam Newman.
“Newman he can really stroke it,” Broussard said. “They all can score. You think about playing a special defense against them, but it’s hard to do, because they have so many different weapons.”
Broussard insists it’s not just Liberty’s frontline players that worry him.
“Not many teams that we play can match up with our depth, but this team certainly does,” Broussard added. “It’s crazy. You start watching game film and all of a sudden, you’re on your third game film and you say, ‘Wait, hold on, who is this kid? Where did he come from?’ They really have some quality depth.”
A common opponent doesn’t favor STM either. The Cougars (28-6) lost to McMain 65-41 in a December tournament in New Orleans, while Liberty (24-5) won at McMain 82-80 in February.
“We just have a lot of things stacked up against us,” Broussard said. “They’re the No. 1 seed for a reason.”
Something that does strength’s STM cause in Broussard’s mind is another memory of a victory in the Cajundome.
Earlier this month, the Cougars lost a frustrating 50-45 home game to Westgate, one day before playing Catholic High of Baton Rouge in a Saturday game in the Cajundome.
“That game did a lot for us,” Broussard said. “When we lost to Westgate, we were really down - the coaching staff was down, the players were down. That win showed a lot about our team. I wasn’t sure we could rebound that quickly from that loss against a good Catholic High team.
“It was a pretty nice crowd that night. It kind of had the feel of a Top 28 game that night. That kind of sparked us. Got us jump-started and believing in ourselves. This team never feels like they’re out of it. We just have to keep plugging away.”
When the offense has failed the Cougars during the season, they’ve relied heavily on defense, particularly in the halfcourt.
“We’ve mixed it up a lot, really even more than we have in the past,” Broussard said. “We try not to let teams get too comfortable in attacking whatever we’re in.
“We don’t want to get down on this team. Hopefully, we can keep it kind of close and making sneak one in at the very end. It’s a really good team we’re playing. You definitely can make an argument that they’re one of the top two or three teams in the whole state.”