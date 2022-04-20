District 5-1A Meet
(At New Iberia Senior High)
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Westminster Christian 190, 2. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 137, 3. North Central 68, 4. St. Edmund 62, 5. Opelousas Catholic 42, 6. Sacred Heart-VP 39.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Grace Langlois, Catholic-PC, 13.14; 2. Rheagan Butler, OC, 13.15; 3. Caroline Lalonde, Westminster, 13.27.
200 – 1. Caroline Lalonde, Westminster, 27.29; 2. Aaliyah Arvie, Westminster, 27.61; 3. Rheagan Butler, OC, 27.83.
400 – 1. Briann Folgeman, North Central, 1:08.95; 2. Cae’Shyra Johnson, North Central, 1:12.23; 3. Ella Stanley, Westminster, 1:12.89.
800 – 1. Ya’Jaia Goudeau, North Central, 2:40.31; 2. Betchina Amy, Westminster, 2:44.79; 3. Lindsey Lanclos, Westminster, 2:55.88.
1600 – 1. Betchina Amy, Westminster, 6:12.05; 2. Layla Clement, Catholic-PC, 6:39.28; 3. Na’Zyriah Allen, North Central, 7:03.78.
3200 – 1. Layla Clement, Catholic-PC, 14:28.68; 2. Anna Settoon, Catholic-PC, 15:44.38; 3. Maebyn Orillion, Westminster, 15:52.54.
100H – 1. Carley Cloud, Sacred Heart-VP, 19.34; 2. Katilyn Johnson, Catholic-PC, 19.56; 3. Myjah Wilson, Westminster, 20.68.
300H – 1. Destiny Davis, North Central, 53.73; 2. Katilyn Johnson, Catholic-PC, 55.55; 3. Myjah Wilson, Westminster, 55.84.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Westminster (Kaitlyn Wright, Aaliyah Arvie, Carmen Janes, Caroline Lalonde), 52.32; 2. Sacred Heart-VP, 53.95; 3. St. Edmund, 55.36.
4x200 – 1. Westminster (Kaitlyn Wright, Aaliyah Arvie, Carmen Janes, Caroline Lalonde), 1:50.47; 2. North Central, 1:53.57; 3. St. Edmund, 2:05.80.
4x400 – 1. North Central (Cameron Cane, Destiny Davis, Taylon Milburn, Ya’Jaia Goudeau), 4:35.07; 2. Westminster 5:00.06; Sacred Heart-VP, 5:32.62.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
Long jump – 1. Grace Langlois, Catholic-PC, 15-11.5; 2. Rheagan Butler, OC, 15-9; 3. Aaliyah Arvie, Westminster, 15-5.
Triple jump – 1. Miya Battley, Catholic-PC, 30-7.5; 2. Allie Moreau, Catholic-PC, 30-3.5; 3. Addisen Cormier, Westminster, 29-4.5.
Discus – 1. Madison Comeaux, St. Edmund, 87-6.75; 2. Bethany Stoute, Westminster, 76-5.25; 3. Danae Auzenne, OC, 67-10.25.
Javelin – 1. Teagan Champagne, Westminster, 106.08; 2. Ellie Manuel, St. Edmund, 99.10; 3. Anna Ware, Westminster, 75.0.
Shot put – 1. Sydne Beard, Westminster, 27-0; 3. Danae Auzenne, OC, 25-7.75; 3. Kate Miller, St. Edmund, 22-5.75.
High jump – 1. Eliana Manuel, St. Edmund, 5-0; 2. Miya Battley, Catholic-PC, 4-8; 3. Teagan Champagne, Westminster, 4-8.
Pole vault – 1. Gabrielle Scott, Westminster, 7-0; 2. Ada Horton, Westminster, 7-0; 3. Laura Warner, St. Edmund, 6-6.
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Westminster Christian 171, 2. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 1-6, 3. North Central 91, 4. Opelousas Catholic 63, 5. St. Edmund 61, 6. Sacred Heart-Ville 18.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Parker Janes, Westminster, 11.40; 2. Chris Brown, OC, 11.74; 3. Travis Williams, North Central, 11.88.
200 – 1. Parker Janes, Westminster, 23.39; 2. Manchester Dedrick, Catholic-PC, 24.29; 3. Zach Bacilla, Westminster, 24.93.
400 – 1. Luke Gilley, OC, 52.35; 2. Arden Sonnier, Westminster, 55.26; 3. Thomas Odom, Catholic-PC, 56.99.
800 – 1. Owen Melancon, Westminster, 2:16.17; 2. Ben Jumonville, Catholic-PC, 2:23.03; 3. Stellan Hill, Westminster, 2:25.93.
1600 – 1. Owen Melancon, Westminster, 4:56.09; 2. Luke Mayer, Westminster, 5:18.63; 3. Ryan Morel, Catholic-PC, 5:25.73.
3200 – 1. Owen Melancon, Westminster, 10:53.23; 2. Ryan Morel, Catholic-PC, 12:02.12; 3. Wade Roubique, Westminster, 12:31.81.
110H – 1. Tyler Dejean, Westminster, 17.27; 2. James Saizon, Catholic-PC, 18.79; 3. Gavin Whittington, Westminster, 19.00
300H – 1. Jamarey Cane, North Central, 43.69; 2. Tyler Dejean, Westminster, 44.53; 3. Gavin Whittington, Westminster, 46.59.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. North Central (Travis Williams, Davion Lavergne, McKennis Savoy, Jamarey Cane) 44.56; 2. Opelousas Catholic, 45.94; 3. St. Edmund, 46.50.
4x200 – 1. North Central (Travis Williams, Davion Laverge, McKenis Saovy, Jamarey Cane), 1:36.00; 2. St. Edmund 1:37.23; 3. Opelousas Catholic, 1:37.52.
4x400 – 1. Catholic-PC (Thomas Odom, Ramsey Havenar, Ben Jumonville, Landon Frey) 3:54.98; 2. North Central, 3:56.68; 3. Westminster, 4:01.00.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
Long Jump – 1. Mckennis Savoy, North Central, 21-2; 2. Kamron Levier, OC, 20-9.5; 3. Chris Brown, OC, 19-2.
Triple jump – 1. Mckennis Savoy, North Central, 39-5; 2. Kolin Courville, Catholic-PC, 36-4; 3. Landon Foster, Westminster, 35-10.
Discus – 1. Reese Montgomery, Westminster, 99-8.75; 2. Joshua Deville, OC, 90-11.75; 3. Matthew McGee, St. Edmund, 89-9.25.
Javelin – 1. Caleb Hood, Sacred Heart-VP, 150-1; 2. Ian Campo, North Central, 136-3; 3. Cameron Randell, Westminster, 129-6.
Shot put – 1. Connor Diaz, St. Edmund, 37-7.50; 2. Jake Veazey, OC, 35-7.5; 3. Rory Lambert, Catholic-PC, 32-6.25.
High jump – 1. Kamron Levier, OC, 5-9; 2. Kaden Thomas, Westminster, 5-8; 3. Koy Trahan, St. Edmund, 5-6.
Pole vault – 1. Stellan Hill, Westminster, 10-0; 2. Blake Summerlin, St. Edmund, 10-0; 3. Koy Trahan, St. Edmund, 9-0.
District 8-1A Meet
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Highland Baptist 151, 2. Vermilion Catholic 124, 3. Hanson 99, 4. Central Catholic 97, 5. Covenant Christian 70.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Marley Moore, VC, 13.39; 2. Jade Oliney, CCMC, 13.43; 3. Maddison Carey, Covenant, 13.64.
200 – 1. Marley Moore, VC, 27.90; 2. Maddison Carey, Covenant, 28.63; 3. Ella LeBlanc, Hanson, 28.82.
400 – 1. Madison Champagne, Highland, 1:05.94; 2. Madelyn Compton, Hanson, 1:07.55; 3. Emmy Robison, CCMC, 1:09.74.
800 – 1. Madison Champagne, Highland, 2:40.68; 2. Ailene Martin, Highland, 2:54.43; 3. Gianna Case, CCMC, 2:56.82.
1600 – 1. Amelia Perello, Highland, 6:11.67; 2. Ella Blake, Highland, 6:12.38; 3. Madi St. Blanc, Hanson, 6:31.28.
3200 – 1. Amelia Perello, Highland, 13:41.14; 2. Emma Blissett, Highland, 15:00.99; 3. Madi St. Blanc, Hanson, 16:07.48.
100H – 1. Ava Claire Calais, CCMC, 16.79; 2. Kinley Dartez, VC, 18.07; 3. Bree Duhon, VC, 18.32.
300H – 1. Ava Claire Calais, CCMC, 50.40; 2. Maegan Champagne, Highland, 52.37; 3. Bree Duhon, VC, 54.58.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Covenant Christian (Maddison Carey, Lorilei Cressoine, Mallory Dupre, Caroline Galliano), 53.19; 2. Central Catholic 53.92; 3. Vermilion Catholic 54.26.
4x200 – 1. Covenant Christian (Maddison Carey, Lorilei Cressoine, Mallory Dupre, Jarissa Johnson), 1:53.05; 2. Highland Baptist, 1:53.27; 3. Vermilion Catholic 1:59.95.
4x400 – 1. Highland Baptist (Anna Perello, Bri Sensley, Maegan Champagne, Madison Champagne) 4:36.59; 2. Hanson 4:58.76; 3. Covenant Christian 5:15.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
Long jump – 1. Bri Sensley, Highland, 16-6.25; 2. Marley Moore, VC, 15-11.5; 3. Hilary Pillaro, Hanson, 15-8.
Triple jump – 1. Bri Sinsley, Highland, 34-7.25; 2. Lucy Hamer, CCMC, 33.10; 3. Hilary Pillaro, Hanson, 32-9.5.
Discus – 1. Addison Grizzaffi, CCMC, 91-10; 2. Zoey Melancon, VC, 77-01; 3. Anna Kate Hagle, VC, 70-6.
Javelin – 1. Rylee Guthrie, Highland, 103-97; 2. Addie Lovell, Hanson, 100-7; 3. Charlie Ann Fuhrer, CCMC, 93-4.
Shot put – 1. Bri’Yannah Johnson, CCMC, 27-6.5; 2. Zoey Melancon, VC, 25-10; 3. Yvette Olivier, Highland, 25-3.5.
High jump – 1. Hilary Pillaro, Hanson, 4-10; 2. Anna Jones, VC, 4-8; 3. Natalie Sloane, CCMC, 4-6.
Pole vault – 1. Carlisle Quackenbos, VC, 8-0; 2. Maegan Champagne, Highland, 7-0; 3. Amelia Broussard, VC, 6-6.
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Hanson 205, 2. Highland Baptist 112, 3. Covenant Christian 111, 4. Vermilion Catholic 35, 5. Centerville 28, 6. Central Catholic 21.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 – 1. Eugene Foulcard, Hanson, 11.68; 2. Ethan LeBlanc, Hanson, 11.79; 3. Zachary Broussard, VC, 11.86.
200 – 1. Eugene Foulcard, Hanson, 23.65; 2. Ethan LeBlanc, Hanson, 24.2; 3. Blayde White, Highland, 24.60.
400 – 1. Jarworski Joseph, Highland, 54.51; 2. Peyton Trosclair, Covenant, 55.56; 3. Collin Faucheux, Hanson, 57.43.
800 – 1. Tyler Blissett, Highland, 2:15.79; 2. Nathan Adams, Hanson, 2:25.38; 3. Nick Mason, Highland, 2:25.63.
1600 – 1. Tyler Blissett, Highland, 4:51.91; 2. Nathaniel Richard, Covenant, 5:27.34; 3. Lucas Pickens, CCMC, 5:27.37.
3200 – 1. Tyler Blissett, Highland, 10:36.90; 2. Nathan Adams, Hanson, 12:01.78; 3. Nathaniel Richard, Covenant, 12:11.09.
110H – 1. Gabe Baker, Hanson, 18.14; 2. Dallas Halligan, Hanson, 22.20.
300H – 1. Luke Miller, Hanson, 45.58; 2. Dallas Halligan, Hanson, 46.10; 3. Britt Coyle, Covenant, 52.00.
BOYS RELAYS
4x100 – 1. Hanson (Gabe Baker, Eugene Foulcard, Ethan LeBlanc, Loren Wells), 45.26; 2. Covenant Christian 45.68; 3. Highland Baptist 48.05.
4x200 – 1. Hanson (Gabe Baker, Eugene Foulcard, Ethan LeBlanc, Dallas Halligan), 1:34.26; 2. Covenant Christian 1:36.42; 3. Highland Baptist 1:40.41.
4x400 – 1. Covenant Christian (Kevon Evans, Thade Haddox, Caleb Luke, Peyton Trosclair) 3:59.42; 2. Highland Baptist 3:59,62; 3. Hanson 4:01.50.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
Long jump – 1. Travin Moore, VC, 19-9; 2. Zacherus Gordon, Covenant, 19-0; 3. Alex Mauney, Highland, 19-0.
Triple jump – 1. Zacherus Gordon, Covenant, 40-11; 2. Andy Mai, Hanson, 36.5; 3. Collin Faucheux, Hanson, 35-5.
Discus – 1. Milton Schexnayder, Centerville, 135-0; 2. Nicholas McGee, Highland, 108-3; 3. John Uze, Hanson, 107-9.
Javelin – 1. Reid Lovell, Hanson, 155-8; 2. Caiden Meyers, Covenant, 137-11; 3. Caleb Broussard, VC, 131-5.
Shot put – 1. Nicholas McGee, Highland, 45-8.25; 2. Milton Schexnayder, Centerville, 44-10.5; 3. Drake Turner, Highland, 40-1.
High jump – 1. Gabe Baker, Hanson, 5-11; 2. Andy Mai, Hanson, 5-0; 3. Zacherus Gordon, Covenant, 4-10.
Pole vault – 1. Nathan Adams, Hanson, 12-0; 2. John Uze, Hanson, 11-6; 3. Eric Bourque, VC, 11-0.