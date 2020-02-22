ST. MARTINVILLE — Crowley claimed the District 6-3A championship by knocking off St. Martinville 69-64 on the road Friday.
Power forward Braeden Board scored 10 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Gents (20-8, 9-1) fought off a furious last-minute comeback by the Tigers.
After the Gents missed a pair of free throws, a 3-pointer by Datayvious Gabriel brought the Tigers within 65-64 with 10.3 seconds remaining, but Board's slam dunk preserved the win.
"There were a lot of long and stressful practices that led up to this," Board said. "We had good practices all week, and everybody believed we could do it. This was the outcome — a great win."
Bryan Montgomery added 16 points for Crowley, which swept the league series with the Tigers.
"That's what he's done all year," Crowley coach Jason Lewis said of his junior guard.
Several times, Montgomery penetrated the lane from the perimeter and successfully finished near the basket.
"He's not a shooter, but he gets to the rim well," Lewis said. "My bigs also played well. Those guys just believed in what we were doing.
"Our transition game has been our identity, and our length has helped us a lot with protecting the rim and contesting shots."
The 6-foot-5 Board blocked multiple shots and altered many more, while 6-foot-4 small forward Noah Hayes shut down Gabriel for three quarters.
Gabriel, who collected 20 and 19 points in his previous two games, was limited to two until the fourth quarter.
"Last time we played them, we put a smaller guy on him and tried to trap him," Lewis said of St. Martinville's 6-foot-4 junior. "This time, the plan was to put a longer guy on him, and it worked tonight."
Marquarius Thorne came off the bench to score 12 points for the Gents.
"He scores well around the rim," Lewis said. "He's a rim protector, as well. You know, he was once a starter. We put him on the bench to make him hungry and it's worked so far."
St. Martinville (25-8, 8-2) was paced by Andrew Savoy's 20 points. Jalen Mitchell had 14 points and Gabriel scored 11.
Savoy scored 18 points in the second half and spearheaded the Tigers' rally with four 3-pointers.
"I'll tell you what," Lewis said. "St. Martinville is a good ballclub. They won a lot of games, and this is what they do best. They showed they're a good team by hitting big shots.
"We were up 10 points with a minute to go and they cut it down to one point, so that was huge. I have to give credit to them. They fought hard."
Crowley came into the contest as the No. 19 seed in 3A.
"With the win, we're anticipating that it will hopefully get us over the top and give us a home playoff game," Lewis said. "I'm just not sure, but it was a big one for us."