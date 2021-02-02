With his team going for a fourth straight state title, St. Thomas More girls soccer coach Daniel Underwood assembled a challenging regular season schedule.
The Cougars, ranked No. 1 in Division II, twice challenged Division I No. 1 Dominican (18-0-1), No. 2 Mount Carmel (16-1-2) and No. 4 St. Joseph's (10-2-8).
"We try to play one of the most competitive schedules in the state," said Underwood, whose team tied Dominican, Mount Carmel and St. Joseph's four times in low-scoring contests. "That's who we are. We're considered a top-five program.
"If you call yourself a top program, you can't be scared. If you've interviewed (STM basketball coach) Danny Broussard, he and I are of the same mind. You learn to compete throughout the course of the season. Once the playoffs start, you're accustomed to that competitive environment."
St. Thomas More heads a list of 17 Acadiana area teams to quality for the girls soccer playoffs. Other Division II teams include No. 11 Teurlings Catholic hosting No. 22 Beau Chene in the first round and No. 23 Carencro traveling to No. 10 Liberty. STM will play the Sam Houston-Minden winner in the regional round.
The Cougars (18-5-4) dropped their first three games but didn't lose again until two months later against Dominican at the Teurlings Catholic Tournament.
"Unfortunately, we had some coronavirus issues that didn't give us the results we wanted in the first three games," Underwood said. "Since then, we've had a full roster for the most part."
Underwood said this team stands out because of its depth and star power.
"This is probably one of the best overall squads I've had," he said. "Avery Quoyeser, an Appalachian State commitment, has been starting since she was a freshman. She's level-headed, intelligent and seems to be very much in control of the match.
"Riley LeBlanc and Reagan Latiolais were both first-team all-state selections last year. Reagan was the district offensive MVP this season."
Other offensive standouts for the Cougars include Mary-Ainsley Alack and Brooklyn Babineaux.
Acadiana peaking late
With a 3-1 win over Sulphur on Monday, Acadiana wrapped up an impressive Division I, District 2 performance.
The No. 11 Rams, who will host No. 22 Walker (9-9-3) in the first round, yielded only two goals while going 5-0-1 in district.
"We got out of there unscathed except for a tie vs. Southside," Acadiana coach Adam Bonin said. "We're playing well. When we lost to Byrd on Saturday, it was our first loss in 30 days."
Goalkeeper Maya Castaneda learned the nuances of the position while she was on the job.
"She's a senior who was a center mid until we didn't have anybody to play goalkeeper," Bonin said. "We had to do a lot of talking to get her to switch positions. She's the player we relied on to get the (1-0) win over Lafayette High and to get all those ties."
Other local Division I teams qualifying are No. 12 Lafayette High hosting district colleague No. 21 Southside and No. 30 Comeaux traveling to No. 3 Captain Shreve.
During the final stretch of the regular season, Acadiana (15-6-4) had four ties in five games.
Isabelle Smith has been an offensive force with 25 goals and 15 assists.
"Lillie Young is a forward who plays everywhere," Bonin said. "She plays anywhere we need. She's a coach's dream. Khloe Leleux, our center back, kind of holds everything together back there."
In November, Acadiana defeated Walker 5-0.
"It should be a tough game," Bonin said. "They've hung with some pretty good teams. We played them earlier, but they didn't have their normal goalkeeper. It wasn't a very good view of how this game is going to be.
"We need to defend well and score on the chances we get. If we can defend well, we can get a goal here and there. We have the players to do it. The question is whether they can put the effort in for 80 minutes because we don't have many substitutes."
North Vermilion surging
North Vermilion coach Meriah Young said her team is playing sound soccer at the right time.
"We haven't been finishing some games, but we're peaking when I want us to peak," she said. "We have the No. 12 seed, which is a great spot. It's nice to have a home playoff game. We have a large fan section that is very supportive. They like to watch their kids play."
In Division III, District 4 action, North Vermilion's only loss was to St. Louis Catholic in the regular-season finale. The Patriots (8-7-2) tied Cecilia and easily handled St. Martinville (8-0), Erath (5-0) and Abbeville (10-0).
The Patriots will host No. 21 Kenner Discovery in the first round. Other area Division III teams are No. 19 Cecilia at No. 14 Lusher Charter and No. 15 David Thibodaux hosting No. 18 Lutcher.
"My goalkeeper is top-notch," Young said. "Kylie Gaspard is a junior who has barely given up anything. I'd take her over any goalkeeper on any of our opponents' teams. I have all faith in her end game."
North Vermilion is led by sophomores Ashlyn Duhon, Emily Watson and Gabrielle Hulin.
"Ashlyn is my shooter," Young said. "She's an attack midfielder with the speed to pass up defenses. Emily Watson is a defensive midfielder. She is very knowledgeable and knows how to feed the ball.
"Gabrielle Hulin is my defensive line savior. She is one of the fastest kids I've ever seen on a soccer field. I've yet to find one she couldn't outrun and chase down from behind. If you blink, you'll miss her."
AES Blue Gators primed
After reaching the regional round in 2020, Ascension Episcopal looks to make a deeper push in the Division IV bracket.
The Blue Gators, seeded No. 5 and awaiting the Highland Baptist-Riverside winner, concluded a strong regular-season finish with a 3-0 win over No. 9 Episcopal of Acadiana on Monday.
In its final seven games, AES (11-3-4) won five and tied two. In those five victories, the Gators outscored their opponents 35-0.
"We've had a few bumps in the road," AES coach Kevin Mooney said. "We haven't had the same starting lineup all year. My daughter (Adele Mooney) was all-district last year. She missed all of the district games this year."
AES is led by seniors Camille Blanchard and Anna Katherine Charbonnet, who will continue their soccer careers next year at Millsaps and Mississippi College.
"Without a doubt, Camille is the real deal," Mooney said. "She leads us in goals and she's a defender. We move Anna Katherine around depending on the opponent."
Lilly Dore, a senior, is the stingy goalkeeper.
"She's the type of person who looks forward to pressure," Mooney said. "She likes the pressure."
Kendalyn Morgan and Emma Godwin have also been pivotal in AES' success.
"Kendalyn is a youngster, a sophomore who is a threat on the outside from the right wing," Mooney said. "Emma, a junior, has hit a lot of goals from the outside."
The other Division IV local teams are: No. 9 Episcopal School of Acadiana hosting No. 24 Vermilion Catholic and No. 6 Catholic High of New Iberia meeting the Westminster-Pope John Paul II winner.