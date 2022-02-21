Once a season concludes, regardless of the outcome, it isn’t unusual to hear players or coaches spewing their plans of hard work for the next season.
“The expectation is to simply outperform what you did the year before,” St. Thomas More head girls basketball coach Stephen Strojny said. “That sounds good on paper and on a Twitter post about how the grind never stops. That’s easier said than done.”
After falling to St. Louis in the Top 28 a year ago, the Lady Cougars have surprised many this year with a return trip to the Division II semifinals where they will face No. 3-seed Vandebilt Catholic at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Alario Center in Westwego.
“When you lose what we lost from last year’s team, the goal is just to be competitive,” said Strojny, whose Lady Cougars are looking to advance to the state finals for the first time since 2013.
The Lady Cougars, who are 24-7 overall, have put together an impressive run this season by playing stifling defense and proving to be quite efficient offensively.
“Our defense has carried us all year,” Strojny said. “Our ability to defend and the amount of depth that we have, have been the biggest factors.”
Junior AC Froehlich has been the catalyst for the Lady Cougars on the defensive side of the ball, proving to be a dominant force around the basket.
“I’ve coached a lot of kids who have been really good defenders,” Strojny said. “But I’ve never coached a player like AC who can control game defensively like she does. She knows when to jump and when not to jump. She knows when to contest a shot and when not to. AC has high-level defensive instincts.”
Defensively, the Lady Cougars are going to be tested Vandebilt Catholic, which has been quite difficult to beat. The Lady Terriers, who are 24-3 overall and haven’t lost since Dec. 20, are in the midst of a 17-game winning streak.
“Vandebilt Catholic has a stable of new players,” Strojny said. “They have a couple of mid-major prospects. They have a lot of new faces.”
The Lady Terriers are led offensively by freshman Makayla Charles, a 5-8 guard who is averaging more than 20 points per game.
“The key is going to be stopping Makayla,” Strojny said. “She is 5-8, but she plays like she is 6-2. Makayla is high-energy and high motor type player. It’s going to be important that we limit her touches.”