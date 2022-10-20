LOREAUVILLE - Loreauville High head football coach Terry Martin knew that senior running back Evan Simon was going to do great things on the football field according to a story he likes to tell.
"When my son was in junior high, I went to a football game and saw Evan playing and was impressed," Martin said. "I was at Breaux Bridge at the time and I saw how good he was.
"Fast forward a couple months later and he's playing baseball with my son and I heard him say I don't think I'm going to play football, I'm going to concentrate on baseball instead.
"I didn't know him, I was at a different school, but I pulled him aside and told him he might be a good baseball player but I'm telling you right now football is your future. I watched you run, I watched you play and your future is in football. Play baseball all you want but football is your future."
Martin is glad now that Simon stayed with football because the senior running back has rushed for just under 1,100 yards through six games for the 4-3 Tigers, who play host to Ascension Episcopal on Thursday night in a key District 8-2A contest.
"We knew that coming into the season Evan was going to be a big part of the offense this year," Martin said. "He has rushed for more than 100 yards in each game with the exception on the West St. Mary game where we were up big so early that I pulled the starters out. Even then, he had 84 yards and two touchdowns on three carries.
His best game may have come in a loss as he rushed for 150 yards against Vermilion Catholic, which has posted five shutouts and allowed only 30 points in seven games.
"He had a great night that game," Martin said. "The problem was that we just couldn't score."
But more so than he physical ability to run the ball despite teams keying on him when the Tigers are on offense, Martin is impressed with how a good guy that Simon is.
"He's genuinely humble," the LHS coach said. "He always gives the credit to other players. He's worried about the team more than he is about himself.
"When we were looking at the film against Ascension last year, I told him that if he had just stayed a little more outside on a play, he would have scored. Then he tells me that the big kid for Ascension last year (Maxie Baudoin) came free on the play and I stayed in to block him.
"Evan took the hit, but he stopped him cold on the play."
Simon knew entering the season that he was going to be a marked man in the LHS offense. It was a role that he accepted even though he'll tell you that there are other stars on the team as well.
"We have many good players on the team," he said. "The other backs, the receivers, the quarterback, the line.
"I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing without their help and support."
But at the same time, he knew that he had the potential to rush for 1,000, 1,500 - maybe even 2,000 yards.
"As for me, I'm just trying to get the job done," Simon said. "It was hard at first because I didn't know how to take it but now I found the flow to it.
"I learned what to do and how to take advantage of it and how to make the team better. I know that teams are keying on me and I don't know how I do it but God helps me find a way."
What he wants most this year is for Loreauville to win another district title and make a deep run in the playoffs but there is also a personal goal for the LHS senior.
"I would like to rush for 2,000 yards in a season," he said.
As for his future, he wants to play college ball but that's something for after the season. Right now, there is a game against Ascension Episcopal to play.
"That's the only thing on my mind," Simon said. "We'll worry about the rest later."