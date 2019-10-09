When St. Thomas More travels to Westgate Friday in the District 5-4A opener, there will be an impressive array of talent on the field, headlined by wide receivers Jack Bech and Kayshon Boutte.
Earlier this week, Bech was named "Best Newcomer" in The Acadiana Advocate's Midseason Football Awards after the 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior caught 46 passes for 700 yards and nine touchdowns through the first five games for STM (4-1).
"Jack is very impressive," said Rivals recruiting analyst Jerit Roser, who witnessed Bech's 15-catch, 215-yard, two-touchdown performance last week versus Catholic-Baton Rouge. "He's a guy we've known about for a couple of years.
"Having had the chance to go see him, he exceeded all the expectations. I saw him a little last year, watching his team compete for a state championship. He is a fun prospect to watch."
Currently unranked by Rivals and ESPN, Bech is listed as the No. 30 junior prospect in Louisiana by 247Sports.
"He looks good. He's got enough bulk to him that he can impose his will on defensive backs on the perimeter when he wants to," Roser said. "He has the right attitude, too. On the high school level, not all receivers like to block, but he takes pride in it.
"When you watch him closely, you see not only how well he does pass-catching, but his willingness to block and get physical round out his game."
Bech, who holds scholarship offers from UL and Louisiana Tech, has close ties to LSU. His uncles Blain and Brett Bech both played for the Tigers.
"He came out and gave Catholic fits," Roser said. "(Quarterback) Caleb Holstein would look his way any time they needed a third-down conversion. As good as Catholic is at making adjustments, they couldn't do anything with him.
"One thing I'm interested to see is his top-end speed. From a recruiting aspect, can he trim down his time in the 40-yard dash? But when he gets the ball, he is able to take an angle to maximize yards after the catch."
Westgate (4-1) will counter with senior LSU commitment Kayshon Boutte, a consensus four-star prospect who has been ranked as high as the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana.
Boutte has caught 24 passes for 412 yards and six touchdowns while sharing touches with Kansas State wide receiver commitment Makholven Sonn and emerging sophomore prospect Jordan Doucet.
In Westgate's 70-21 win at Denham Springs last week, Boutte had eight receptions for 81 yards and three touchdowns. The all-state performer also carried four times for 83 yards and two scores.
"Kayshon did what we does last week, which is give opposing defenses fits," Roser said. "He has as much speed as any receiver in the state, and he knows what to do when he has the ball in his hands.
"It's going to be fun to watch him at the next level as he continues to focus and hone his craft on the finer points. His skills are going to continue to expand."
Westgate, which is embracing the underdog role vs. top-ranked STM, will look to Boutte to carry the load on Friday. In last year's matchup, the Cougars prevailed 70-21.
"It's impressive to see what Kayshon can do on the football field," Roser said. "It's no surprise when he has five or six touchdowns in one game. He's a threat to go all the way when he gets the ball."
Ranked as the No. 4 prospect in Louisiana by Rivals, the 6-foot, 185-pounder is still being courted by Alabama. This weekend, Boutte is expected to attend LSU's home game vs. Florida. On October 25, he plans to take an official visit to Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide hosts Arkansas.