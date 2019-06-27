One of the Acadiana area’s top rising seniors is staying home for college.
Lafayette Christian wide receiver Errol Rogers Jr. has verbally committed to UL, he announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter.
Rogers picked the Cajuns over a handful of in-state offers, including Tulane, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Monroe. The 5-foot-10, 178-pound wideout also received an offer from Colorado State on Monday. He’s a three-star prospect according to Rivals.
“The recruiting process is long and hard,” Rogers said. “But coach (Billy) Napier, coach (Michael) Desormeaux and coach (Tim) Leger, they just kept showing me love and (telling me) why I should be a Cajun. It’s home.”
Rogers was initially offered by UL last June, but his relationship with Napier developed over time, he said. He most recently visited the school last Saturday.
“We didn’t talk much last year when they offered me,” Rogers said. “But after the season, me and him started talking a lot.”
Rogers, the son of former UL women’s basketball coach Errol Rogers Sr., was recruited by the Cajuns as a wide receiver, but he said he’s willing to play cornerback at the next level. The three-sport athlete has been clocked at 4.57 in the 40-yard dash.
“I graduated from there, and I coached there,” said the elder Rogers, who coaches boys basketball and assists with the football team at LCA. “So for him to be able to go there, that’s just a blessing from God. We’re very happy as a family.”
As a sophomore, when LCA won the first of back-to-back Division IV state championship, Rogers took over at quarterback when Zachary Clement went down with a season-ending knee injury. Clement, who signed with Northwestern State, returned for his senior season and Rogers went back to his more natural position at wide receiver. He also returns punts for the Knights.
Rogers opened up the 2018 title game, a rematch with Ascension Catholic, with a 59-yard touchdown reception on the first play from scrimmage. He finished his junior season with 25 receptions for 546 yards and nine touchdowns.
With Clement moving on, Rogers said he'll be starting at quarterback again, but he believes he'll still see some snaps at wide receiver.
Going up against some of the top defensive backs in the country, Rogers impressed onlookers, including his dad, at the LSU elite prospect camp last Friday.
“I’m not saying it because that’s my son,” Rogers Sr. said. “But as a coach, what he did at that level, I didn’t even say anything. I just sat down and I watched it. It was unbelievable to sit down and watch him do what he did. So it showed me how far he has come in the last year. He was crisp at everything he did.”