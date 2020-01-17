Friday’s Scores
BOYS
Breaux Bridge 62, St. Martinville 48
North Vermilion 43, Notre Dame 28
St. Thomas More 79, Southside 65
Lafayette High 69, Acadiana 42
Comeaux 71, Beau Chene 54
Rayne 47, Crowley 35
Opelousas Catholic 68, David Thibodaux 53
ST. MARTINVILLE (48) Jalen Mitchell 9, Datayvious Gabriel 27, Javian Roberts 3, Harvey Broussard 2, Tanner Harrison 3, Davontre Alexander 4. Totals: 13 (6) 4-10.
BREAUX BRIDGE (62) Deondre Hypolite 17, Travonte Sylvester 12, Dalton Alexander 14, Kavion Martin 6, Kyser Patt 7, Tylyon Menard 6. Totals: 18 (4) 14-24.
St. Martinville 16 7 15 10 - 48
Breaux Bridge 11 18 17 16 - 62
3-pointers - St. Martinville: Mitchell 1, Gabriel 3, Roberts 1, Harrison 1; Breaux Bridge: D. Alexander 1, Martin 1, Patt 1,
Menard 1. Total Fouls: St. Martinville 15, Breaux Bridge 11.
North Vermilion 43, Notre Dame 28
NORTE DAME (28) Tylan Turner 4, Chris Schmid 6, Matt Bernard 2, Gabe Leonards 5, Teddy Menard 11.
NORTH VERMILION (43) Isaac Tardiff 2, Parker McNees 17, Dale Martin 2, Rontrell Broussard 4, Daylon Deculus 10, Darius Gilliam 3, Benny Freeman 2, Christian McNees 3.
Notre Dame 2 9 5 12 - 28
North Vermilion 5 23 9 6 - 43
3-pointers - Notre Dame: Schmid 2, Menard 1; North Vermilion: McNees 4. Total Fouls: Notre Dame 15, North Vermilion 16.
St. Thomas More 79, Southside 65
SOUTHSIDE (65) Devin Monette 11, Jasen Breaux 9, Cavan Nedie 8, Liam Piglia 3, Bryson Williams 2, Matt Fontenot 2, Ty Wilkerson 4, Austin Domingue 4, Kallin Fonseca 22. Totals: 13 (9) 12-19.
ST. THOMAS MORE (79) Jaden Shelvin 18, Carter Domingue 17, Reece Meloncon 2, Noah Hebert 3, Noah Bourque 4, Tobin Thevenot 7, Christian Trahan 10, Evan Comeaux 2, Bryce Boullion 6, Jaxon Moncia 3, Christian Landry 2, Dominick Jenkins 5. Totals: 23 (6) 12-22.
Southside 18 8 13 26 - 65
St. Thomas More 15 31 21 12 - 79
3-pointers - Southside: Breaux 3, Nedie 2, Piglia 1, Fonseca 3; St. Thomas More: Hebert 1, Thevenot 2, Trahan 2, Moncia 1. Total Fouls: Southside 18, St. Thomas More 19.
Record: St. Thomas More 19-5
GIRLS
Crowley 54, St. Martinville 39
Northwest 76, Ville Platte 33
Lafayette High 48, North Central 47
Teurlings 52, Northside 35
Opelousas 49, Beau Chene 36
Abbeville 48, Erath 30
Church Point 40, Pine Prairie 32
Franklin 69, Jeanerette 24
Lafayette Christian 55, Lake Arthur 40
Crowley 54, St. Martinville 39
CROWLEY (54) Taylor Perkins 6, Tyeareka Price 10, Akia Richard son 2, Myroreika Lastropes13, Imani Jackson 15, Kentaysia Wilridge 8.
ST. MARTINVILLE (39) Asia Demochet 5, Kiara Comeaux 11, Treniah Amos 3, Precious Wilte 2, Torriyonno Willis 8, Angel Marshall 10.
Crowley 8 15 14 17 - 54
St. Martinville 9 8 4 18 - 30
3-pointers - Crowley: Price 3, Lastropes 1; St. Martinville: Demochet 1. Total Fouls: Crowley 17, St. Martinville 16.
Northwest 76, Ville Platte 33
NORTHWEST (76) Tashainna Fontenot 22, Katlyn Manuel 14, Mary Leday 13, Khahi Malone 12, Jala Thierry 9, Makalyn Savoy 4, Braylin Charles 2. Totals: 25 (5) 11-13.
VILLE PLATTE (33) Trinity Leday 12, Alyssa Fontenot 7, Shayla Hickerson 5, Yandryna Wilson 4, Tahjalyn Jack 2, Alyssa Soileau 2, Destiny Lavigne 1. Totals: 11 (2) 5-9.
Northwest 23 24 20 9 - 76
Ville Platte 4 10 9 10 - 33
3-pointers - Northwest: Fontenot 2, Manuel 1, Leday 1, Thierry 1; Ville Platte: Leday 2. Total Fouls: Northwest 12, Ville Platte 8.
Teurlings 52, Northside 35
NORTHSIDE (35) Shanell Celestine 2, Makyra Thibodeaux 2, Ja’kathynn Narcisse 1, Alaysha Veal 6, Donasia Narcisse 4, Makenzie Bruno 18, Aranai Alexander 2. Totals: 11 (1) 10-24.
TEURLINGS (52) Megan Enderlin 10, Malayne Doucet 1, Leigh Labrie 24, Haleigh Thomas 11, Kaitlyn Kimbler 3, Lauren Delhomme 3. Totals: 14 (5) 9-18.
Northside 7 11 5 12 - 35
Teurlings 13 18 13 8 - 52
3-pointers - Northside: D. Narcisse 1; Teurlings: Labrie 3, Thomas 1, Kimbler 1. Total Fouls: Northside 12, Teurlings 22.
Records: Teurlings 12-8, 1-0; Northside 2-19, 0-2. Next: Teurlings at Bunkie
Westgate 52, Carencro 46
CARENCRO (46) Jocelyn Carmouche 4, Kevione Faulk 10, Kailyn Dugas 2, Jayden Landor 2, Lynn Griffen 14, Jordan Breaux 14. Totals: 13 (2) 14-22.
WESTGATE (52) T. Daye 8, K. Armelin 5, T. Alexander 10, J. Lee 2, S. Lampkin 6, A. Turner 21. Totals: 10 (6) 14-23.
Carencro 8 17 12 9 - 46
Westgate 10 15 17 10 - 52
3-pointers - Carencro: Faulk 2, Westgate: Daye 2, Alexander 2, Lampkin 2. Total Fouls: Carencro 19, Westgate 19.