Carencro Bears
WHAT WE KNOW
The Carencro Bears are coming off their first state championship since 1992, and while they lost several key players from last season’s team, they have a solid core of players returning in their quest for a repeat.
The Bears will remain run heavy despite having graduated All-State running backs Kendrell Williams and Traylon Prejean, and they’ll have three starters back along the offensive line in Quinn Collins, Israel Jolivette and Gregory Bush as well as All-State tight end Ryan Perry.
The main running backs will be seniors Dontae Darjean and Jaylon John, who saw playing time last season behind the two All-Staters.
Darjean is expected to be the featured back shouldering the majority of the workload with John working in as the complement along with a pair of sophomores in Kennon Ryan and Cashmire Batiste.
“Dontae Darjean got some considerable snaps last year,” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “He had over 700 yards rushing and was a second team All-District player. We have Jaylon John, who’s been a slash guy for us. He’s going to play some running back for us, and I’ve got some sophomores that I’m really excited about in Cashmire Batiste and Keenan Ryan. They understand what to expect out of them.”
While the Bears only have three returning starters on defense, each unit has a returning starter with Javon Miller anchoring the defensive line, Davion Francis anchoring the linebackers and David Jornet anchoring the defensive backs.
Special teams should be a strength with senior Gavin Royer returning as the kicker and punter, and the Bears will have plenty of athletes seeing time in the return game.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
The Bears’ offense will be transitioning somewhat with big-armed dual-threat quarterback Chantz Ceaser taking over as the full-time starter.
Caeser saw some playing time last season and has the ability to take the top off the defense with his arm as well as take off and can also run well when needed
Courville has been impressed with Ceaser’s leadership and poise in the huddle this offseason, and while the Bears will remain a run-heavy offense he’ll have plenty of weapons to work with through the air with Perry at tight end and promising wide receivers Kameron Cyprien and Cody Joseph.
“He (Ceaser) is another one that’s ready to take the reins,” Courville said. “It’s his presence in the huddle, and he’s got good leadership and makes good decisions. He’s very coachable, but I look at the attention to detail he plays with trying to learn and get better at the position. The guys respond to him.”
“We’re really excited about him (Cyprien). He’s been getting better day by day. Cody (Joseph) is a kid that’s been in the program and is waiting for his chance to shine as a senior.”
The front seven will see a series of new starters with juniors Kenwine Bruno, Keevon George and Mekhi Williams stepping in as starters along the defensive line along with senior Cameron Andrus and junior Kevin Bernard at linebacker.
Seniors Jermaine Warren and Josiah Granger will complement Journet in the secondary, but the Bears are a bit young behind them and will need promising sophomore Joni Martin to step up as a starter at cornerback.
HOW WE SEE IT
While repeating is never easy, especially when you lose several key leaders from the previous year’s team, the Bears are still very talented and should be in the thick of the 4A race once again.
It appears that the offense could get to an even higher level under Ceaser, as he adds a dangerous element with his ability to push the ball down the field and will be supported by a strong offensive line.
The running game will still need to deliver in order to control the clock, as the defense could have some growing pains early on with nine new starters, but they don’t appear to have any serious weaknesses with so many elite athletes on the field.
The bottom line is that while the Bears are a junior heavy group that some might say could be vulnerable due to lack of experience, they’ve put in the work to sustain their success and shouldn’t be counted out.
Remember that they were the underdogs last season against Edna Karr and pulled off a commanding upset victory.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Dontae Darjean
RB 5-10 205 Jr.
Darjean will be expected to shoulder an increased workload this season as the Bears’ workhorse running back and is a talented runner who’s put on added muscle in preparation for that role.
Chantz Ceaser
QB 6-2 205 Jr.
Caesar saw significant playing time last season under center and will now see the majority of the snaps as a dual-threat quarterback who will add an added passing element to the Bears’ veer attack.
David Journet
FS 6-3 185 Jr.
Journet will shift over to free safety with All-Stater Bailey Despanie having signed with Tulane, and he’s a talented player who’s stepped into a leadership role in the secondary and has Division I recruiting attention.
Ryan Perry
TE 6-1 210 Sr.
Perry is a complete tight end who plays a key role as a blocker in the Bears’ run-heavy attack and has the ability to split out wide and make big plays as a receiver when needed.
Davion Francis
LB 6-1 205 Sr.
Francis is described by Courville as a ball magnet and will take over as a key senior leader at linebacker with his brother Davon graduated, and he’s stepped up as a vocal leader this offseason.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Veer
WR Kameron Cyprien (6-3, 210, So.)
WR Cody Joseph (5-8, 150, Sr.)
TE Ryan Perry (6-1, 210, Sr.)*
OT Israel Jolivette (6-3, 250, Jr.)*
OG Keerick Dean (5-10, 230, Sr.)
C Ledgerrick Collins (5-11, 195, Jr.)
OG Quinn Collins (6-0, 235, Sr.)*
OT Gregory Bush (6-4, 340, Jr.)*
QB Chantz Ceaser (6-2, 205, Jr.)
RB Dontae Darjean (5-10, 205, Sr.)
RB Jaylon John (5-7, 160, Sr.)*
DEFENSE
Base Defense: 4-3
DE Kenwine Bruno (6-0, 225, Jr.)
DT Javon Miller (6-0, 265, Jr.)*
DT Keevon George (5-11, 245, Jr.)
DE Mekhi Williams (6-0, 215, Jr.)
LB Davion Francis (6-1, 205, Sr.)*
LB Cameron Andrus (5-9, 190, Sr.)
LB Kevin Bernard (6-1, 205, Jr.)
CB Joni Martin (5-10, 170, So.)
CB Josiah Granger (5-10, 180, Sr.)
FS David Journet (6-3, 185, Jr.)*
SS Jermaine Warren (5-11, 190, Sr.)
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Kendrell Williams, Traylon Prejean, Tavion Faulk, John Miller, Bailey Despanie, Davon Francis, Jonathon Green, Dylan Smith
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Tony Courville
Record: 30-17 at Carencro (30-27 overall)
Assistants: Gavin Peters (offensive coordinator), Michael Courville (defensive coordinator), Joey Dwyer (OL), Derrick Franchak (OL), Ben Gonzales (WRs), Tyler Pierce (DL), Dylan Batiste (DBs), Condell Sullen (DBs)
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 Acadiana
Sept. 10 SOUTHSIDE
Sept. 17 LAFAYETTE HIGH
Sept. 24 Ruston
Oct. 1 St. Martinville
Oct. 8 Teurlings
Oct. 15 NORTHSIDE
Oct. 22 BROTHER MARTIN
Oct. 29 St. Thomas More
Nov. 5 WESTGATE
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 9: at St. Thomas More
The Bears' only loss last season was when they faced their cross town rival St. Thomas More, and they'll be looking for revenge this season in what could decide the district championship once again.
2020 RESULTS
Beat West Monroe 16-0
Beat Southside 37-27
Beat St. Martinville 53-0
Beat Teurlings 28-10
Beat Northside 55-6
Beat Abbeville 49-7
Lost St Thomas More 37-22
Beat Westgate 31-23
Playoffs
Beat Woodlawn 2-0 (forfeit)
Beat DeRidder 42-7
Beat Plaquemine 81-14
Beat Neville 49-7
Beat Karr 35-19
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 12-1 (state champions)
2019: 10-3
2018: 5-6
2017: 3-7
2016: 10-3