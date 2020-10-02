WEEK 2 SCHEDULE
Thursday's games
Jeanerette at Ascension Episcopal
Delcambre at Catholic-NI
Iota at South Beauregard
Tara at Westgate
Friday's games
Sulphur at Acadiana
Lafayette High at Comeaux
Carencro at Southside
Rummel at St. Thomas More
Teurlings at Notre Dame
Northside at St. Martinville
Lafayette Christian at St. Helena
New Iberia at Franklinton
Eunice at Breaux Bridge
Jennings at Cecilia
Church Point at Opelousas
Abbeville at Beau Chene
North Vermilion at Erath
Berwick at Rayne
Kaplan at Vermilion Catholic
Crowley at Northwest
Franklin at Loreauville
Port Barre at Mamou
Opelousas Catholic at Kinder
Ascension Christian at Westminster
St. Edmund at Highland Baptist
Oberlin at Gueydan