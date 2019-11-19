NATCHITOCHES — Some coaches measure the progress of a team based on the number of competitors involved. Other use winning championships as the criteria.
Teurlings Catholic coach Pilar Burson can now use both criteria. TCHS pulled off the day’s biggest upset by winning the Class 4A boys title to help close out the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Cross Country meet.
The Rebels placed all five of their scoring runners in the top 16 to claim the school’s first cross country title in 35 years Tuesday at Northwestern State's Walter Ledet track complex.
“We didn’t look at other teams or anything else. We just wanted to compete the best we could and let the chips fall where they may,” Burson said. “And boy, did they fall good. We started with eight kids six years ago and now we have 26. What we did … it really hasn’t hit me or them yet. It’s unreal. I’m so excited for them.”
The Class 4A races were a vocal point for Acadiana area schools, while Erath High did finish as the 3A boys runners-up. Carencro’s Cameron Angelle sprinted past pre-meet favorite Louden Boudreaux to win the 4A boys individual title with a three-mile time of 15:48. Cameron Kelly placed fourth and Broc Griggs was 11th to lead Teurlings.
The Rebels finished with the low total of 62 points, ahead of defending champion Belle Chasse (89) and St. Michael (93).
Angelle could not stop smiling after his race. The University of Louisiana commitment used a calculated strategy that worked to perfection.
“This is something I’ve been working for and hoping for ever since I was a sophomore,” Angelle said. “I knew I needed to stay with Louden Boudreaux because I knew he would be in front. I knew I had a good kick to close with. So I stayed with him and when we came to that last hill, I kicked.”
Lexi Guidry of Teurlings was the second-place finisher in the 4A girls race, while St. Thomas More’s Izzy Carter finished seventh.
“I thought I was going faster, so my time wasn’t as good as I expected,” Guidry. "But I’m so happy to be here and have a chance to do this.”
Thibodaux’s E.D. White Catholic won the 3A boys race with 70 points, 10 ahead of Erath at 80. University High was a close third at 82. Joel Allen placed fourth to pace the Bobcats.
“On paper, we had dropped down to third going into this week,” Erath Mark Theall said. “We’ve had illnesses and injuries. We just wanted to put something together and get on the podium this year and it worked. We come from a one red-light town and we only get kids from a small radius. They all have big hearts and it showed.”