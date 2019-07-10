OUTSTANDING PLAYER
Sydnei Simon, Notre Dame, Sr.
On a team that went undefeated, outscored its opponents by 392 runs and repeated as Division III state champions, there was no shortage of talent. But there was no more valuable player to the 2019 Notre Dame Pioneers than Simon, the LSU-Eunice signee who was named the Class 2A Player of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. Simon won 24 games in the circle, striking out 223 and holding a 0.62 ERA. At the plate, she posted a .551 batting average with five home runs, 15 doubles, five triples and 52 RBIs. She also scored 60 runs.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Michael Hardy, Church Point
Hardy had somewhat resigned himself to the idea that his coaching career would end with another first-round playoff exit after Church Point stumbled to the finish line and earned the No. 20 seed in the Class 3A playoffs. But to his surprise, his young squad became the biggest Cinderella of the state playoffs, reaching the semifinals for the first time since 1994 with upsets of Crowley and Kaplan. Hardy, a former UL and UL-Monroe assistant coach, retired after 11 years as the Lady Bears head coach and 40 years in the profession.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
Madisyn Fruge, Church Point, Fr.
Fruge shined in her first year playing varsity softball, including being the catalyst behind both of the Bears’ postseason upsets. Along with a .370 batting average with five home runs, the All-State selection went 14-6 in the circle with a 1.97 ERA and 138 strikeouts.
Carina Chargois, Kaplan, Soph.
The District 8-3A MVP and an All-State pick, Chargois went 20-6 in the circle with 2.10 ERA and 158 strikeouts. She also hit .381 with four doubles, four triples, a homer and 29 RBIs.
Mallory Pitre, Beau Chene, Soph.
Pitre, the District 5-4A MVP and an All-State member, went 18-4 in the circle with a 1.67 ERA and 240 strikeouts. Her dominance in the circle helped Beau Chene reach the state tournament for the first time.
Catcher
Maci Bergeron, Notre Dame, Fr.
Bergeron is already a verbal commitment to LSU, and it wasn’t hard to see why the Tigers offered her scholarship at such a young age. The All-State member hit .560 with 16 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 67 RBIs.
Infielders
Abigail Savoy, Notre Dame, Fr.
Another freshman LSU commitment for the Pios, Savoy batted .480 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 43 RBIs.
Gracie Bellard, Beau Chene, Soph.
Bellard sat out a season after transferring, and she made an immediate impact once she became eligible. The All-State third baseman led the Gators with a .500 batting average and drove in 31 runs.
Madison Prejean, St. Thomas More, Soph.
Prejean batted .446 with 13 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 39 RBIs for a team that reached the semifinals. The shortstop also scored 38 runs.
Sarah Diaz, Lafayette Christian, Soph.
Diaz was the best power hitter on a team that reached the state tournament for the first time. The All-State shortstop hit .450 with nine home runs.
Outfielders
Mackenzie Abshire, Notre Dame, Sr.
Abshire, one of three All-State first-teamers for Notre Dame, hit .535 with 31 RBIs and 39 runs scored. The center fielder also stole 18 bases.
Molli Perry, St. Thomas More, Jr.
An All-State center fielder, Perry batted .472 with five doubles, four triples and 16 RBIs. She also scored 47 runs and stole 25 bases.
Lauryn Packard, Kaplan, Fr.
Packard hit .468 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 45 RBIs for a team that reached the quarterfinals.
Utility
Kelsi Louviere, Loreauville, Sr.
Louviere posted a .510 batting average with seven home runs and 50 RBIs. The District 7-2A MVP helped the Tigers reach the quarterfinals.
Janci Aube’, Lafayette Christian, Fr.
Aube’, the District 7-1A MVP, hit .489 with seven home runs and 39 runs scored. The All-State pick was also the Knights’ primary starting pitcher, holding a 4.50 ERA.
Nella LaGrange, Crowley, Sr.
LaGrange was a 21-game winner who struck out 142 and held a 2.03 ERA. She also batted .379 with seven doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs.
Paityn Desormeaux, St. Thomas More, Sr.
A two-time All-State first-teamer and the District 4-4A MVP, Desormeaux batted .459 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 48 RBIs. She also won 13 games in the circle, striking out 131 and holding a 2.70 ERA.
Abigail Lopez, North Vermilion, Soph.
Lopez batted .418 and with 10 home runs for a team that won 21 regular season games and earned the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
SECOND TEAM
P Lexie Gisclair, Erath
P Mackenzie David, Teurlings Catholic
P Elise Juneau, Ascension Episcopal
C Aleksis Duplechain, Acadiana
INF Mia Romero, Loreauville
INF Taizha Jones, Church Point
INF Ainsley Constantine, North Vermilion
INF Payton Smith, Catholic-New Iberia
OF Meredith Perry, St. Thomas More
OF Jocelyn Marceaux, Crowley
OF Lauris Broussard, Comeaux
UT Jana Boudreaux, Cecilia
UT Angel Allen, Northside Christian
UT Rani Meaux, North Vermilion
UT Kaitlyn Dickey, Beau Chene
UT Meryl Guidry, Kaplan
UT Sarah Ortego, Opelousas Catholic