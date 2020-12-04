CROWLEY Notre Dame senior quarterback Parker Seilhan looks the part.
At 6-4 and 215 pounds, the dual-threat quarterback who holds multiple Division I football offers would seemingly be the superstar player every time the Pios step on the field.
However, after ups-and-downs with his arm throughout the season, Seilhan may be cresting at the right time as he accounted for four touchdowns -- two passing and two running -- in No. 3 Notre Dame’s 43-14 win over No. 6 Ascension Episcopal in the quarterfinal round of the Division III playoffs Friday night.
It’s exactly what head coach Lewis Cook has been waiting for out of Seilhan.
“We need that,” Cook said. “If we’re going to make a run, the guy pulling the trigger is always going to be key. Every week he’s progressed a little bit. Probably three or four weeks ago, he asked me more questions that one week than he had combined the entire season up to that point.”
Seilhan’s 7-of-14 passing line doesn’t jump off a box score, but when you account that two incompletions were drops and the one interception a tipped ball, the stat line far from tells the entire story.
More telling was the fact that four of his seven completions were 15 yards or greater, and both touchdown passes were in clutch spots, one a fourth-and-goal 10-yard dart to tight end Joe Brown and the second a 21-yarder to receiver Blake Smith to dash any hopes of an Ascension comeback.
“You can tell he’s starting to get into it and working hard to improve himself. It showed tonight,” Cook said.
But, it wasn’t all Seilhan all night. He had plenty of support from the bread-and-butter ground game. Dom Thibodeaux totaled 149 yards and a score while Lucas Simon added 74 yards of his own with a touchdown.
Cook knew his offense needed to step up against a potent Blue Gators offense, led by senior quarterback Cole Simon.
In fact, AES put together back-to-back third quarter touchdown drives to close the gap to 36-14. Both of those drives were capped by Simon touchdown passes.
“You’ve got to give credit to them,” Cook said. “We knew they were going to give us issues and put up a fight all night.”
Next for the Cook and the Pios is another matchup with a familiar foe, St. Charles. The Comets defeated Dunham 31-7 Friday night.
It’s a familiar matchup in a lot of ways for Cook. For one, St. Charles is a perennial contender in Division III. In another way, Cook has crossed paths with head coach Frank Monica on several ways.
“Just to let you know how old I am, I faced him on this day in 1975 coaching at Rayne in a state championship game. He was the offensive coordinator at the opposing school at the time.”