The St. Thomas More Cougars began their 2020 regular-season schedule in impressive fashion on Friday evening.
St. Thomas More, the defending Division II state champions, rolled past the Plaquemine Green Devils, 56-17, in non-district action at Cougar Stadium, a game which represented the 2020 opener for both squads, and a return to high school football, albeit a couple of weeks later than when team normally begin their respective seasons.
"I'm just excited for our kids, to be able to play," STM coach Jim Hightower said. "For a long time, it didn't look like we were going to have a season. So, just to be out on the field, and competing, that felt good."
The Cougars used a potent passing attack, throwing for nearly 400 yards as a team, while capitalizing on four Plaquemine turnovers, to cruise to the 39-point triumph.
"We hit a lot of explosive plays," Hightower said. "They were playing a lot of press-man coverage. They didn't want us to run the ball. They wanted us to throw the ball deep, so that's what we did, and we made some big plays."
St. Thomas More got on the scoreboard first on the initial drive of the the game when Walker Howard connected with Jack Bech on a 26-yard scoring strike, to give them a quick 7-0 lead, before Plaquemine answered right back on their first possession of the game when Kobe Major scored on a 47-yard touchdown run, which tied the game, 7-7.
The Cougars grabbed the lead back on the very next play from scrimmage when Howard hit Carter Arceneaux with a long 70-yard touchdown pass, giving them a 14-7 advantage.
Howard and Arceneaux teamed up on another touchdown pass at the 2:38 mark of the first quarter, this one from 16 yards away, a score which was set up by an interception, to widen the St. Thomas More lead to 21-7.
The Cougars, who forced three turnovers in the first half, took advantage of a recovered muffed punt at the 10:48 mark of the second quarter when Howard showed off his mobility, scoring on a 25-yard touchdown run to make in 28-7.
The Green Devils drew a little closer at the 5:00 mark of the second quarter when Sheban Alheiidari booted through a 36-yard field goal, to make the score 28-10.
STM's offense continued to roll, however. Howard and Bech teamed up on their second touchdown pass of the night, this one from 30 yards away, to lengthen the lead to 35-10 with 1:58 remaining in the half.
The Cougars defense intercepted an errant pass, allowing the offense to take advantage with only 1:17 remaining in the half when Bech scored his third touchdown of the half - this one on a 13-yard touchdown run - to make it 41-10 ... a lead the Cougars would take into halftime.
Howard, starting his first game behind center at the prep level, threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, to go along with another rushing score, while Bech added three total touchdowns, including two receiving and one rushing.
"I thought Walker (Howard) had a good game for a first outing," Hightower said. "I thought he handled things wonderfully. He made some good checks out there, he got the ball to the right people, and threw some great passes."
St. Thomas More and Howard, who threw for over 300 yards in just a little over two quarters, continued to roll as the second half. Howard tossed his fourth touchdown of the night at the 7:53 mark of the third quarter, this one a 36-yard scoring strike to Jack Elliot Hines, to make it 49-10.
That was more than enough, as STM went on to the big opening week win, moving to 1-0 on the young season, while Plaquemine fell to 0-1.
"I'm proud of our guys," said Hightower. "We had some uncharacteristic drops by our receivers, but we overcame that, caused some turnovers on defense, and made some big plays. All in all, I'm pretty pleased."