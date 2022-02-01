ACA.laflcafootball459.091221

Lafayette Christian Academy defensive lineman Masey Lewis against Lafayette during their high school football game at Lafayette Christian Academy on Friday, September 10, 2021 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Danny Lewis, Westgate

Position: Tight end

Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds

School: Alabama

Other offers: LSU, Cincinnati, Florida, among others.

Quotable: "Alabama is getting the best tight end in the country," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. "They are getting a true student-athlete who can do it all."

Lagniappe: "Alabama is the best place for me," Lewis said. "I get the opportunity to work with the best and for me to get to the next level, I feel Alabama gave me the best opportunity."

Trent Murphy, Opelousas

Position: Offensive lineman

Height, weight: 6-4, 271

School: UL

Other offers: McNeese State, Louisiana Tech, Southern, Nicholls State.

Quotable: “He’s very athletic,” Opelousas coach Jimmy Zachery said, “but if there’s one word that comes to my mind when I think about Trent, it’s leader. He’s really smart and he’s a leader on and off the field.”

Lagniappe: “(Murphy) really opened a lot of eyes at that camp,” Zachery said of Murphy's performance at a TCU camp two summers ago. “He was dominating four- and five-star guys there.”

Javin Griffin, St. Martinville

Position: Offensive lineman

Height, weight: 6-4, 305

School: Mississippi Valley State

Other offers: n/a

Quotable: "Javin is a good leader," St. Martinville assistant coach Damon DeRouen said. "He's always on time and doing the right things. He's a great pass blocker and puller."

Lagniappe: "Drive and base blocking is something he may have to work on for the next level," DeRouen said. "(It) should be an easy transition for him."

Masey Lewis, Lafayette Christian

Position: Defensive tackle

Height, weight: 6-4, 245

School: McNeese State

Other offer: Lamar.

Quotable: "He does a great job of being physical and setting the edge of the defense," Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk said. "He's long and athletic and does a good job of rushing the passer both inside and outside."

Lagniappe: Masey is a good, high character kid," Faulk said. "He's hard-working, very coachable and he's a good teammate."

Bradley Lewis, Westgate

Position: Defensive line

Height/weight: 6-3, 230

School: Grambling

Other offer: Texas Southern

Quotable: "I'm very excited," Lewis said. "It's a big day for me. The recruiting process wasn't stressful at all because my coaches did a great job of talking me through the process."

Lagniappe: "Bradley is a very hard worker," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. "He's an old-school kind of player that is very aggressive. He is one of those kids that is a program-builder."

Other signings

FOOTBALL

Kaden Anderson, Acadiana (Hutchinson (Kansas) Junior College)

Steve Antoine, Westgate (Tyler (Texas) Junior College)

Henry Binion, Westgate (Southern-Shreveport)

Walter Bob, Acadiana (Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College)

Tyrell Brooks, Jeanerette (Iowa Central Community College)

Jamarion Citizen, Church Point (Henderson State)

Holden Daigle, Church Point (Arkansas Monticello)

Jaden Eitene, Opelousas (Louisiana Christian)

Ashton Francis, Westgate (Tyler (Texas) Junior College)

Javonnie Gibson, Opelousas (Arkansas Monticello)

Gavin Gil, Southside (Louisiana Christian)

Trent Gilbert, Southside (Blinn (Texas) Junior College)

Ethan Guidry, North Vermilion (Louisiana Christian)

Marcus Jacob, Catholic-New Iberia (Lagrange College)

Kenneth King, Southside (Bethel)

Russell Lewis Jr., Catholic-New Iberia (Louisiana Christian)

Zyion Madison, Westgate (Southern-Shreveport)

Camden Maroon, Church Point (East Central (Mississippi) Community College)

Christian Murphy, Opelousas (Arkansas Monticello)

Darian Riggs, Lafayette Christian (Mississippi College)

Carson Romero, Westgate (Louisiana Christian)

Camron Spencer, Westgate (Tyler (Texas) Junior College)

O'miri Wiggins, Acadiana (Coffeyville (Kansas) Junior College)

Brayden Zeigler, Lafayette Christian (Mississippi College)

BASEBALL

Cooper David, North Vermilion (Belhaven)

Hunter Lail, Lafayette Christian (Bossier Parish Community College)

Dylan Naquin, North Vermilion (Baton Rouge Community College)

John Touchet, North Vermilion (Baton Rouge Community College)

Lane Patin, North Vermilion (Baton Rouge Community College)

Cael Zeringue, Lafayette Christian (Bossier Parish Community College)

SOCCER

Anthony Gaspard, North Vermilion (Belhaven)

SOFTBALL

Madison Fruge, Church Point (Delta State)

Laura Miller, Church Point (Louisiana Christian)

