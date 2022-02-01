Danny Lewis, Westgate
Position: Tight end
Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds
School: Alabama
Other offers: LSU, Cincinnati, Florida, among others.
Quotable: "Alabama is getting the best tight end in the country," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. "They are getting a true student-athlete who can do it all."
Lagniappe: "Alabama is the best place for me," Lewis said. "I get the opportunity to work with the best and for me to get to the next level, I feel Alabama gave me the best opportunity."
Trent Murphy, Opelousas
Position: Offensive lineman
Height, weight: 6-4, 271
School: UL
Other offers: McNeese State, Louisiana Tech, Southern, Nicholls State.
Quotable: “He’s very athletic,” Opelousas coach Jimmy Zachery said, “but if there’s one word that comes to my mind when I think about Trent, it’s leader. He’s really smart and he’s a leader on and off the field.”
Lagniappe: “(Murphy) really opened a lot of eyes at that camp,” Zachery said of Murphy's performance at a TCU camp two summers ago. “He was dominating four- and five-star guys there.”
Javin Griffin, St. Martinville
Position: Offensive lineman
Height, weight: 6-4, 305
School: Mississippi Valley State
Other offers: n/a
Quotable: "Javin is a good leader," St. Martinville assistant coach Damon DeRouen said. "He's always on time and doing the right things. He's a great pass blocker and puller."
Lagniappe: "Drive and base blocking is something he may have to work on for the next level," DeRouen said. "(It) should be an easy transition for him."
Masey Lewis, Lafayette Christian
Position: Defensive tackle
Height, weight: 6-4, 245
School: McNeese State
Other offer: Lamar.
Quotable: "He does a great job of being physical and setting the edge of the defense," Lafayette Christian coach Trev Faulk said. "He's long and athletic and does a good job of rushing the passer both inside and outside."
Lagniappe: Masey is a good, high character kid," Faulk said. "He's hard-working, very coachable and he's a good teammate."
Bradley Lewis, Westgate
Position: Defensive line
Height/weight: 6-3, 230
School: Grambling
Other offer: Texas Southern
Quotable: "I'm very excited," Lewis said. "It's a big day for me. The recruiting process wasn't stressful at all because my coaches did a great job of talking me through the process."
Lagniappe: "Bradley is a very hard worker," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. "He's an old-school kind of player that is very aggressive. He is one of those kids that is a program-builder."
Other signings
FOOTBALL
Kaden Anderson, Acadiana (Hutchinson (Kansas) Junior College)
Steve Antoine, Westgate (Tyler (Texas) Junior College)
Henry Binion, Westgate (Southern-Shreveport)
Walter Bob, Acadiana (Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College)
Tyrell Brooks, Jeanerette (Iowa Central Community College)
Jamarion Citizen, Church Point (Henderson State)
Holden Daigle, Church Point (Arkansas Monticello)
Jaden Eitene, Opelousas (Louisiana Christian)
Ashton Francis, Westgate (Tyler (Texas) Junior College)
Javonnie Gibson, Opelousas (Arkansas Monticello)
Gavin Gil, Southside (Louisiana Christian)
Trent Gilbert, Southside (Blinn (Texas) Junior College)
Ethan Guidry, North Vermilion (Louisiana Christian)
Marcus Jacob, Catholic-New Iberia (Lagrange College)
Kenneth King, Southside (Bethel)
Russell Lewis Jr., Catholic-New Iberia (Louisiana Christian)
Zyion Madison, Westgate (Southern-Shreveport)
Camden Maroon, Church Point (East Central (Mississippi) Community College)
Christian Murphy, Opelousas (Arkansas Monticello)
Darian Riggs, Lafayette Christian (Mississippi College)
Carson Romero, Westgate (Louisiana Christian)
Camron Spencer, Westgate (Tyler (Texas) Junior College)
O'miri Wiggins, Acadiana (Coffeyville (Kansas) Junior College)
Brayden Zeigler, Lafayette Christian (Mississippi College)
BASEBALL
Cooper David, North Vermilion (Belhaven)
Hunter Lail, Lafayette Christian (Bossier Parish Community College)
Dylan Naquin, North Vermilion (Baton Rouge Community College)
John Touchet, North Vermilion (Baton Rouge Community College)
Lane Patin, North Vermilion (Baton Rouge Community College)
Cael Zeringue, Lafayette Christian (Bossier Parish Community College)
SOCCER
Anthony Gaspard, North Vermilion (Belhaven)
SOFTBALL
Madison Fruge, Church Point (Delta State)
Laura Miller, Church Point (Louisiana Christian)