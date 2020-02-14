The Acadiana High football team received a helping hand to commemorate the Wreckin' Rams' fifth state championship in school history.
On Thursday, representatives from the Love Our Schools foundation presented the Acadiana football team with a $10,000 check that will go toward the purchase of the team's state championship rings.
William C. "Kip" Schumacher and Nick Pugh, executive alliance members for Love Our Schools, were on hand in Acadiana's gym to honor the team and share a message. So was Chris Reis, a former New Orleans Saints player and lead pastor of Our Savior's Church in Youngsville.
"That was awesome," Rams coach Matt McCullough said. "They also talked to our kids about paying it back and understanding how big of an influence they are in the community. It was very cool thing."
The $10,000 check is a grant that matches roughly the amount of money the Rams raised through merchandise sales after the season. Love Our Schools, which works alongside the Lafayette Parish School System, has begun a series of educational initiatives to give aid to local public schools.
This one was titled "Project Champions."
“Love Our Schools, along with several other community organizations, is proud to celebrate this team and coaching staff for their phenomenal season by ensuring that every player and coach receives a championship ring," said Ryan Domengeaux, CEO & general counsel for the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation.
"Their hard work and dedication is truly inspiring. We were grateful for the opportunity to encourage them to embrace their role as leaders and mentors and also challenge them to find a way to pay it forward in their community.”
McCullough said the team will be given their rings at a March 29 banquet. The Rams went 15-0 this past year for the first time, beating Destrehan 8-3 in the Class 5A final. It was their first state championship since 2014.