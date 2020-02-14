FRIDAY’S GAMES
Girls Scores
Crowley 34, Kaplan 28
St. Thomas More 52, Northside 35
Sulphur 70, Acadiana 19
Sam Houston 53, Comeaux 42
Lafayette High 53, New Iberia 43
Beau Chene 43, Breaux Bridge 38
Abbeville 59, David Thibodaux 23
Mamou 49, St. Edmund 45
St. Martinville 43, Erath 22
Lake Arthur 71, Port Barre 22
Welsh 72, Notre Dame 37
Brusly 59, Catholic-PC 4
Central Catholic 53, Covenant Christian 13
Elton 58, Gueydan 31
Highland Baptist 51, Hanson 41
Crowley 34, Kaplan 28
CROWLEY (34) Tyzaneka Price 6, Taylor Perkins 6, Myraneika Lastrapes 7, Kentayera Wilridge 1, Imani Jackson 14.
KAPLAN (28) J. Johnnie 3, Aliya Broussard 13, Whitney Bouillion 1, Lexi Broussard 3, Jemo Romero 6, Blair Winch 2.
Crowley 12 10 2 10 - 34
Kaplan 3 6 10 9 - 28
3-pointers - Crowley: Price 3, Perkins 1; Kaplan: Johnnie 1, . Total Fouls: Crowley 10, Kaplan 14.
St. Thomas More 52, Northside 35
NORTHSIDE (35) Cierra Cornier 9, Shanell Celestine 2, Makyra Thibodeaux 4, Ja’Kaflynn Narcisse 2, Alaysha Veal 2, Danasia Narcisse 2, Makenzie Bruno 14. Totals: 16 (1) 0-3.
ST. THOMAS MORE (52) Izzy Carter 8, Angelle Doucet 6, Claire Hader 5, Sophie Perkins 10, Madison Prejean 7, Olivia Guidry 5, Amelia Hebert 8, Kate Hughes 3. Totals: 8 (8) 11-17.
Northside 4 8 7 16 - 35
St. Thomas More 12 11 15 14 - 52
3-pointers - Northside: Cormier 1; St. Thomas More: Carter 1, Doucet 2, Hader 1, Prejean 1, Hebert 2, Hughes 1. Total Fouls: Northside 17, St. Thomas More 11.
Records: St. Thomas More 20-7, 7-1.
Welsh 72, Notre Dame 36
NOTRE DAME (36) Maggie Chaisson 12, Gabby Cates 8, Annie Hundley 2, Margaret Schmid 5, Kelsey Broussard 1, Emma Leonards 3, Jeanne Claire Schmid 3, Angel Smith 2. Totals: 10 (10) 10-16.
WELSH (72) Jacie Johnson 4, Kassiael Achane 5, Arion Artis 25, Krislyn Cormier 22, Shelbie Bargeaux 10, Allie Manuel 6. Totals: 20 (3) 23-35.
Notre Dame 4 8 10 12 - 36
Welsh 15 15 15 27 - 72
3-pointers - Notre Dame: Jeanne Claire Schmid 1, Chaisson; Welsh: Achane 1, Artis 2. Total Fouls: Notre Dame 20, Welsh 14.
Boys Scores
St. Martinville 90, Erath 23
St. Thomas More 72, Northside 56
Notre Dame 79, Welsh 49
Crowley 55, Kaplan 38
Northside Christian 71, Starks 66
Midland 60, Episcopal Acadiana 50
Southside 62, Barbe 61
Comeaux 62, Sam Houston 35
Lafayette High 55, New Iberia 48
Breaux Bridge 73, Beau Chene 53
Cecilia 56, Opelousas 54
North Vermilion 51, Washington-Marion 45
Port Barre 51, Lake Arthur 47
Central Catholic 70, Covenant Christian 30
Elton 48, Gueydan 38
St. Martinville 90, Erath 23
ST. MARTINVILLE (90) Jalen Mitchell 40, Andrew Savoy 18, Jaylyn Duncan 7, Javian Roberts 11, Xavier Kately 7, Tanner Harrison 2, Brabdon Singleton 5. Totals: 28 (11) 1-1.
ERATH (23) Tucker Derisa 3, Ian Harrington 1, Brayden Broussard 6, Cole Domingue 4, Ben Fourroux 5, Joshua Searia 2, Blake Rocher 2. Totals: 7 (0) 9-12.
St. Martinville 19 23 28 20 - 90
Erath 4 6 6 7 - 23
3-pointers - St. Martinville: Mitchell 6, Savoy 1, Duncan 1, Roberts 1, Kately 1, Singleton 1. Total Fouls: St. Martinville 9, Erath 1.
St. Thomas More 72, Northside 56
NORTHSIDE (35) Zion McCoy 3, Everette Prejean 6, Da’Zoreyon Siner 18, Demarea Dubea 14, Johntrell Thomas 7, Javein Moore 8. Totals: 14 (6) 10-13.
ST. THOMAS MORE (52) Braylen Logan 4, Jaden Shelvin 23, Cater Domingue 16, Jack Bech 6, Reece Melancon 5, Noah Bourque 5, Christian Trahan 9, Bryce Boullion 4. Totals: 19 (7) 13-17.
Northside 12 16 13 15 - 56
St. Thomas More 18 10 21 23 - 72
3-pointers - Northside: McCoy 1, Siner 5; St. Thomas More: Shelvin 2, Domingue 1, Melancon 1, Trahan 3. Total Fouls: Northside 16, St. Thomas More 18.
Records: St. Thomas More 27-5.
Notre Dame 79, Welsh 49
NOTRE DAME (79) Tylan Turner 9, Chris Schmid 2, Zachary Lamm 11, Glenn Hunter 2, Nick Swacker 23, Matt Bernard 9, Sam Bernard 4, Christian Hensgens 1, Gabe Leonards 2, Teddy Menard 9, Nyles Billy 7.
WELSH (52) Tae Rubin 4, Gavan Guillory 9, Lincoln Wild 2, Austin Vanness 3, Caleb Chaisson 4, Damien Hebert 5, Landon Broussard 2, Will Green 20.
Notre Dame 24 15 14 26 - 79
Welsh 7 13 15 14 - 49
3-pointers - Notre Dame: Turner 1, Lamm 3, M. Bernard 3, Menard 1; Welsh: Guillory 2, Vanness 1. Total Fouls: Notre Dame 12, Welsh 18.
Breaux Bridge 73, Beau Chene 53
BREAUX BRIDGE (73) Deandre Hypolite 29, Trevonte Sylvester 13, Dalton Alexander 14, Kavion Martin 6, Kyser Patt 8, Tylynn Menard 1. Totals: 22 (4) 17-33.
BEAU CHENE (53) De Marcus Eaglin 12, Jhykai Sharp 1, Titus Thomas 25, Demarquis Milton 2, De’Rondrake Arvie 8, Dataevious Milton 3, Treylin Jones 2, . Totals: 10 (6) 15-19.
Breaux Bridge 17 23 23 10 -73
Beau Chene 11 11 20 11 - 53
3-pointers - Breaux Bridge: Alexander 4; Beau Chene: Eaglin 2, Thomas 3, Milton 1. Total Fouls: Breaux Bridge 16, Beau Chene 25.
Records: Breaux Bridge 21-8.
Crowley 55, Kaplan 38
CROWLEY (55) Marquarius Thorne 5, Braeden Board 15, Ronderick Nelson 6, Bryan Montgomery 18, Jaylon Wiltz 15.
KAPLAN (38) Noah Brown 7, Daniel Poole 8, John Bessard 5, Trent Dupius 13, Lincoln Green 5.
Crowley 6 12 16 21 - 55
Kaplan 7 12 5 12 - 38
3-pointers - Crowley: Board 1; Kaplan: Bessard 1, Greene 1. Total Fouls: Crowley 10, Kaplan 12.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Scores
Westgate 90, Northside 88
Breaux Bridge 54, Northwest 37
Westgate 90, Northside 88
WESTGATE (90) D. Sam 27, K. Calligan 16, J. Allen 12, D. Lewis 8, T. Antoine 6, B. Landry 6, D. Herron 4, D. Williams 4, Z. Landry 4, A. Eugene 3. Totals 23 (9) 17-28.
NORTHSIDE (88) D. Dubea 24, D. Siner 19, J. Moore 18, J. Thomas 12, Z. McCoy 5, T. Harris 4, J. McGee 2.Totals 15 (12) 21-32.
Westgate 32 22 21 15 - 90
Northside 19 23 20 26 - 88
3-pointers - Westgate: Sam 3, Calligan 2, Allen 2, B. Landry 2; Northside: Dubea 2, Siner 3, Moore 5, McCoy 1. Total Fouls: Westgate 23, Northside 22.
Breaux Bridge 54, Northwest 37
NORTHWEST (35) Keshaun Lazard 10, Lawrence Pitre 2, Montaze Sam 12, Joseph Chaison 3, Markel Castile 5, Kamryn Guidry 5.
BREAUX BRIDGE (43) Deandre Hypolite 15, Trevonte Sylvester 9, Dalton Alexander 18, Kaivion Martin 2, Kyser Patt 8, Chase Alexander 2.
Northwest 5 13 8 11 - 37
Breaux Bridge 9 13 14 18 - 54
3-pointers - Northwest: Lazard 2, Sam 1, Chaison 1; Breaux Bridge: Alexander 4, Patt 2. Total Fouls: Northwest 15, Breaux Bridge 12.
Records: Breaux Bridge 20-8