TUESDAY’S GAMES
Girls Scores
Northwest 64, Church Point 35
St. Thomas More 47, Teurlings 20
Lafayette High 59, Comeaux 25
Crowley 44, Abbeville 38
Sam Houston 59, New Iberia 51
Beau Chene 56, Cecilia 52
St. Martinville 50, Kaplan 40
Lake Arthur 61, Notre Dame 30
Gueydan 47, Basile 42
Welsh 51, Breaux Bridge 40
St. Edmund 54, Opelousas Catholic 42
Vermilion Catholic 56, Highland Baptist 49
Northwest 64, Church Point 35
CHURCH POINT (35) MarTisha Dugas 12, Mallory Mayfield 10, Jazmine Boudreaux 7, Blair Moore 4, Tra’Nassia Citizen 2. Totals 15 (1) 2-7.
NORTHWEST (64) Katlyn Manuel 22, Khahli Malone 13, Tashianna Fontenot 11, Makalyn Savoy 7, Mary Leday 6, Kinsley Batiste 5.Totals 25 (1) 11-29.
Church Point 6 8 15 6 - 35
Northwest 16 18 16 14 - 64
3-pointers - Church Point: Boudreaux 1; Northwest: Manuel 1. Total Fouls: Church Point 20, Northwest 9.
St. Thomas More 47, Teurlings 20
TEURLINGS (20) Megan Enderlin 2, Mallayne Doucet 2, Leigh Labrie 5, Haleigh Thomas 9, Lauren Delhomme 2. Totals 5 (2) 4-8.
ST. THOMAS MORE (47) Izzy Carter 3, Angelle Doucet 4, Claire Hader 6, Sophie Perkins 8, Madison Prejean 2, Olivia Guidry 19, Emily Leblanc 2, Kate Hughes 1, Annelise Davis 2. Totals 12 (2) 17-20.
Teurlings 5 1 11 3 - 20
St. Thomas More 9 17 10 10 - 47
3-pointers - Teurlings: Thomas 2; St. Thomas More: Hader 2. Total Fouls: Teurlings 18, St. Thomas More 7.
Records: St. Thomas More 19-7, 6-1
Crowley 44, Abbeville 38
ABBEVILLE (38) Alissa Richard 6, Chelsea Stewart 12, Kennedy Gordon 2, Lekira Moore 1, Ja’learreia Soelv 17.
CROWLEY (44) Tyzaneka Price 4, Akia Richardson 8, Taylor Perkins 5, Myraneika Lastropes 17, Caithin Dregin 2, Kentaysia Wilridge 5, Imani Jackson 3.
Abbeville 5 12 14 7 0 - 38
Crowley 13 14 4 7 6 - 44
3-pointers - Abbeville: Richard 2, Stewart 3; Crowley: Wilridge 1. Total Fouls: Abbeville 17, Crowley 16.
Boys Scores
Ascension Episcopal 48, Houma Christian 33
Northside 46, Carencro 45
Breaux Bridge 43, LaGrange 35
Lafayette 63, Comeaux 58
Lake Arthur 48, Notre Dame 35
New Iberia 50, Sam Houston 25
Southside 49, Acadiana 33
St. Thomas More 63, Teurlings 31
St. Martinville 90, Kaplan 56
Lafayette Christian 68, Port Barre 56
Crowley 49, Abbeville 44
Northside Christian 89, South Cameron 38
Rayne 55, North Vermilion 41
Hathaway 63, Episcopal Acadiana 43
Gueydan 74, Basile 72
Vermilion Catholic 58, Highland Baptist 50
Loreauville 49, Westminster 44
Opelousas Catholic 68, St. Edmund 21
Ascension Episcopal 48, Houma Christian 33
HOUMA CHRISTIAN (33) J. Glenn 3, C. Hendricks 6, H. Verdin 3, C. Smith 10, C. Ringo 8, E. Savoi 3. Totals 3 (4) 15-21.
ASCENSION EPISCOPAL (33) Austin Mills 2, Jude Ardoin 8, Connor Nepveaux 2, Quaid Foshee 8, Ethan Leoni 2, Anthony Quibedeaux 4, Matt Remondet 13, Lucas Favaloro 3, Alex Doga 2, Maxie Baudoin 2.Totals 17 (1) 11-19.
Houma Christian 9 9 9 6 - 33
Ascension Episcopal 10 8 13 17 - 48
3-pointers - Houma Christian: Hendricks 2, Verdin 1, Smith 1; Ascension Episcopal: Favaloro 1. Total Fouls: Houma Christian 18, Ascension Episcopal 17.
Northside 46, Carencro 45
CARENCRO (45) B. Fobbs 15, B. Despanie 15, K. Gray 7, J. Marks 5, Q. Edwards 2, R. Onezime 1. Totals 15 (2) 9-18.
NORTHSIDE (46) D. Dubea 29, J. Moore 10, Z. McCoy 3, J. Thomas 2, D. Siner 2.Totals 14 (3) 9-19.
Carencro 8 6 18 9 4 - 45
Northside 11 12 7 11 5 - 46
3-pointers - Carencro: Gray 2; Northside: Dubea 2, Moore 1. Total Fouls: Carencro 15, Northside 15.
Breaux Bridge 43, LaGrange 35
BREAUX BRIDGE (43) Deandre Hypolite 10, Trevonte Sylvester 5, Dalton Alexander 13, Kyser Patt 13, Tylynn Menard 2. Totals 9 (6) 7-16.
LAGRANGE (35) Darien Trahan 2, Quintorius Jones 9, Chris Willis 8, Kareem Ceasar 3. Totals 8 (5) 4-9.
Breaux Bridge 9 13 13 8 - 43
LaGrange 8 3 13 11 - 35
3-pointers - Breaux Bridge: Alexander 3, Patt 3; LaGrange: Jones 3, Willis 2. Total Fouls: Breaux Bridge 10, LaGrange 15.
Records: Breaux Bridge 19-8
Lafayette 63, Comeaux 58
COMEAUX (58) Daiton Bourque 15, Tyrone Young 9, Jakhari Broussard 2, Josh Simon 11, Trayvonn Batiste 3, Tre Harris 14, Kobe Filer 4. Totals 10 (5) 9-14.
LAFAYETTE (63) C. Dunning 11, M. Spencer 2, B. Phillips 26, J. Sinegal 9, J. Jackson 2, K. Delahoussaye 13. Totals 23 (1) 14-19.
Comeaux 8 11 14 25 - 58
Lafayette 12 15 19 17 - 63
3-pointers - Comeaux: Bourque 1, Young 3, Batiste 1; Lafayette: Dunning 1. Total Fouls: Comeaux 18, Lafayette 21.
Crowley 49, Abbeville 44
ABBEVILLE (44) Jakarri Grogan 4, Reggie Henderson 2, Walter Baudoin 23, McKinley Nicholas 8, Domingue Collins 7.
CROWLEY (49) Bryan Montgomery 4, Braeden Board 14, Jaylon Wiltz 6, Marquarius Thorne 16, Noah Hayes 9.
Abbeville 7 12 11 14 - 44
Crowley 14 6 14 15 - 49
3-pointers - Abbeville: Baudoin 3, Nicholas 1, Collins 1; Crowley: Hayes 1. Total Fouls: Abbeville 6, Crowley 10.
Lake Arthur 48, Notre Dame 35
LAKE ARTHUR (48) Daylon Charles 16, Bryce Robinson 8, Jude Martin 3, Tristan Doucet 3, Joavan Prater 3, Torrell Levias 13,Gabe Miller 2.
NOTRE DAME (35) Tylan Turner 2, Chris Schmid 4, Zach Lamm 8, Nick Swacker 7, Matt Bernard 5, Teddy Menard 4, Nyles Billy 5.
Lake Arthur 16 13 7 12 - 48
Notre Dame 17 3 11 4 - 35
3-pointers - Lake Arthur: Martin 1, Prater 1, Doucet 1; Notre Dame: Schmid 1, Lamm 2, Menard 1. Total Fouls: Lake Arthur 20, Notre Dame 19.
St. Thomas More 63, Teurlings 31
ST. THOMAS MORE (63) Braylen Logan 2, Spencer Hebert 2, Jaden Shelvin 12, Carter Domingue 9, Jack Bech 5, Reece Melancon 1, Jack Elliot Hines 2, Noah Bourque 4, Tobin Thevenot 2, Christian Trahan 5, Bryce Boullion 5, Jaxson Moncla 7, Christian Landry 3, Dominick Jenkins 4. Totals 19 (5) 10-18.
TEURLINGS (31) Caleb Thomas 10, Jacob Broussard 5, dylan Guidry 2, colin Sinitiere 3, Coleman Bond 1, Noah Fontenot 2, Matthew Marceaux 2, Cooper Baudoin 2, Trey Parker 2, Andrew Hebert 2. Totals 9 (3) 4-11.
St. Thomas More 24 16 10 13 - 63
Teurlings 7 12 4 8 - 31
3-pointers - St. Thomas More: Shelvin 2, Bech 1, Trahan 1, Moncla 1; Teurlings: Thomas 2, Broussard 1. Total Fouls: St. Thomas More 13, Teurlings 16.
Records: St. Thomas More 26-5