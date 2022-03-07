LAKE CHARLES — This year North Central took care of business in the Class 1A semifinals of the LHSAA nonselect boys basketball tournament, gradually pulling away from Lincoln Prep in a 70-65 win.
The Hurricanes advance to play White Castle in the championship game at 1 p.m. Friday.
Last year the Canes entered the state tournament as the top seed but lost to Arcadia in the semifinals.
This year they overcame a slow start and then held off a late charge by the Panthers.
Lincoln Prep narrowed a nine-point, fourth-quarter deficit to three with less than two minutes left, but North Central scored on its last four possessions to preserve the win.
Sophomore McKennis Savoy scored 23 points and went 7 of 7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
“He’s just a sophomore, but when he was up there to cash in those free throws, we had no doubt he would make them,” North Central coach Basil Brown II said.
Savoy and teammate Davion Lavergne said they learned from last year’s loss.
“Last year, we had a great player in Derek Tezeno and were the No. 1 team coming into the tournament, but we weren’t prepared and got beat,” he said.
“Last year I was in this interview room crying, now I’m here smiling,” Lavergne said. “We did it with defense. We have a lot of scorers, but we know we need to play defense to win a championship.”
Reginald Stoner also scored 23 points for North Central.
Bralyn Mayfield led Lincoln Prep with 20. Emmanuel Bryant and D’Mitry Payne added 15 each.
Payne scored 10 in the fourth quarter to lead the Panthers' comeback attempt.
Lincoln Prep committed 18 turnovers and was called for 19 fouls. North Central had just seven turnovers.
“It is hard to win a game when the opponent shoots 31 free throws,” Lincoln Prep coach Antonio Hudson said. “I thought we played well. Our kids fought till there were zeroes on the clock, and that is all you can ask. We had a good year. All our other losses were to teams in higher classes than us.”
Lincoln Prep started the game with a 7-2 run, but North Central recovered and tied the game at 14 by the end of the quarter. The Panthers never led again.