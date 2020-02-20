When discussing the boys soccer rivalry between Beau Chene and St. Thomas More, the first thing that should be mentioned is that it’s one of mutual respect and admiration. No bitterness exists.
Many of the players on both sides know each other — some even play on the same club soccer team — and Gators coach Chad Vidrine speaks highly of Cougars headman Mark Hiller.
“Mark is a fantastic coach. He’s an even better person,” Vidrine said. “So I think that where the respect starts is when the coaches get along well, and there’s no gamesmanship going on. It’s just straight up between us two, and I like that. I think he’s a great guy. He’s done really well with that program, and I think that’s where it starts.
“It’s not a dirty rivalry. It’s a good, hard-played rivalry most of the time, and at the end of the game, we congratulate each other and move on. That’s the way it should be. There are other teams that we don’t have that with that we should, and it’s kind of gotten ugly at some times. You don’t like to see that.”
But don’t mistake the lack of hatred for a lack of drive to beat each other. Look no further than the dejection exhibited by Beau Chene players after STM handed the Gators a 5-2 loss on Jan. 28, a match that decided the District 3-II championship. In Vidrine’s eyes, it was a game that simply got away from the Gators when mistakes mounted early, including an own goal in the 13th minute.
It ended up being the Gators only defeat in its last 13 matches.
“It was rough,” Vidrine said. “When you have eight seniors starting, when you go back and look at it a little closer, there’s only three of them that started a lot. So that was the first big game for at least two or three of them that they played in as a starter, and I think that had a lot to do with it. I just think the game was too big for them at the beginning, and when they made the mistakes, they didn’t recover well.”
Vidrine doesn’t expect that sort of breakdown to happen again when No. 3 Beau Chene (20-6-2) travels to No. 2 St. Thomas More (16-4-1) for a Division II semifinal matchup at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The match is part of a semifinal doubleheader at Cougar Stadium that also includes the STM girls team hosting Vandebilt Catholic at 5:30 p.m.
But the Gators will nonetheless have their work cut out for them in the rematch, not simply because the Cougars are, in the Vidrine’s eyes, the best team in Division II. STM has also had Beau Chene’s number as of late, having won the last five matches against the Gators.
Ironically, Beau Chene’s losing streak against the Cougars started in this exact round at the same place — the 2016 semifinals at Cougar Stadium.
Before that season, the Gators had beaten STM six times in a row, back when they played twice a year. Then during the 2015-2016 season, the two teams tied twice, leading into the fateful semifinal matchup.
The third game was far different than the first two — a 5-0 Cougars win. After routing the Gators, STM went on to win the first of back-to-back state championship
“Going into that state semifinals, we had to go to them, and there was a lot of stuff that happened from a red card in the game before that was unknown,” Vidrine said. “My captain got suspended for the game, and we didn’t know about it. We found out about 15 seconds before the kickoff. It threw us off, and we lost 5-nil.
“What better place to end the streak than in the semifinals at Cougar Stadium.”
Despite its overall excellence under Vidrine, Beau Chene is also trying to do something it has only done twice in school history -- reach the finals. Despite having to make the long trip to Caddo Magnet for the quarterfinals on Tuesday, the Gators produced their eight win in nine tries in that round.
In the semifinals, however, Beau Chene is just 2-5 all-time, and they’ve never taken home a state championship.
“That’s the round we need to get better in — that one and the finals,” Vidrine said. “In the quarters, it’s the same mentality. We don’t do anything different. It’s the same routine. … I just think we’re a better team in that round. We don’t have the nerves. The main thing is to keep us focused and not overconfident in a quarterfinal round.
“When we get to a semifinal round, there’s maybe a little bit more nerves, and we’re going up against a team that’s on our equal or better than us. So that’s the round we’ve got to turn it up better.”