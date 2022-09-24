Northside High and McKinley football programs are waiting to hear from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association for possible discipline after their nondistrict football game was canceled because of a fight between the two teams on Friday in Baton Rouge.
Northside was trailing McKinley 6-0 with 11:15 remaining in the second quarter when a Vikings player made a tackle along the McKinley sideline that resulted in a penalty for unnecessary roughness, Northside coach John Simmons said.
But shortly after the play, Simmons said it appeared some players started pushing and shoving before an all-out brawl occurred between the two teams.
“It all started from a tackle,” Simmons said. “We tackled a player on their sideline, and it was a bang-bang play. It happened on their sideline, so it was a lot of them and a little bit of us. I mean, it was 11 of our kids in the middle of 60-something of their kids.”
Once the fight was broken up and both teams returned to their respective sidelines, Simmons said the football officials decided to cancel the game because so many players left the bench area.
“I was told by the head referee that because the fight was so big, and the LHSAA says if anyone comes off the bench, those players have to be ejected. Because it was so many players that would be disqualified for both teams, the game can’t continue.”
Although the Vikings (2-1) were trailing at the time of the cancellation, Simmons said he doesn’t believe the Panthers are going to be awarded a win.
“The head referee told me it would result in a disqualification for both teams,” Simmons said.
While several videos of the incident have surfaced, Simmons said he has yet to see clear videos. Regardless, Northside officials will have to review what they have.
LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders, who coordinates officials, told The Advocate that McKinley and Northside have 48 hours, starting Monday, to submit reports if they choose to do so under LHSAA rules.
Sanders also said it is “a little premature” to determine whether both teams will have to forfeit their next games because of the fight.
“There isn’t a lot of clear videos,” Simmons said. “It looks like some pushing and shoving, but it just isn’t clear. I don’t think we initiated anything. But we will review the film and sit down with our administration to discuss next steps.”
Sanders added: “The video I have seen really does not show the full perspective of the field area. You can certainly see that it was quite chaotic and unfortunate.”
McKinley is scheduled to face Tara at 7 p.m. Friday. Northside is scheduled to play at Peabody at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“Once there are written reports submitted and there will probably be more video reviewed, too, it will come down to disqualifications and the classifications of the different disqualifications,” Sanders said. “If there are different classifications, such as fighting and coming off the bench, which sounds like what is being alleged here, that carries additional consequences beyond the game that was terminated.”
Simmons said it is unfortunate and disappointing how things ended, especially considering how hard his players worked to prepare for the game.
“It’s disappointing because we want to play,” Simmons said. “No one came there to fight. We went there to play football.”