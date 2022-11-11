It took all five sets, but Ascension Episcopal outlasted rival Episcopal School of Acadiana to advance to the semifinals of the Division V state volleyball tournament Thursday night.
The Blue Gators struggled with mental toughness all year, but when they needed it the most, they were able to maintain their focus against a difficult opponent, according to coach Celie Ulm.
“All season we’ve kind of battled with our emotions a little bit," Ulm said. "Our mental toughness is actually something that we’ve struggled with. So, going into that fifth set I just calmed them down and told them it’s OK, we’re here. It’s two, two, it’s a zero game. Everyone’s starting on a fresh foot right now. So, it’s the first person to step in there and just really own it and be tough mentally, when it’s gonna get tough."
Ascension’s seniors stepped up in a big way against ESA. Taylen Guillot took over in the final set, scoring four of AES’s 15 points and leading the team in kills for the match with 13 and Megan Huff led the team in digs.
“My seniors stepped it up tonight more than they had all season whenever this team needed them the most. I couldn’t be more proud,” Ulm said.
Ascension would have celebrated win or lose after a productive seaosn.
“I’m happy right now," Guillot said. "That was the best game of my life and I'm so happy to have this opportunity."
Coach Sara Robichaux was optimistic about the future of ESA volleyball despite the less-than-ideal result against the Blue Gators.
“Our whole starting lineup comes back next year. They know the expectation is we’re winning state. There is nothing else that is going to be good enough for us,” Robichaux said.
Ascension will face reigning state champions and No. 1 seed Country Day on Friday and confidence will be a major factor.
“We can’t think that we’re the underdog. We have to go out there and play like we’re the top team,” Ulm said.