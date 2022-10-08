STM’s rapid-fire offense was too much for North Vermilion Patriots in a 42-0 win Friday in the District 4-4A opener for both teams.
The Cougars were able to jump out to a 35-0 lead with 4:49 remaining in the second quarter.
Junior quarterback Sam Altmann was 16-of-21 passing for 246 yards and four touchdowns with a 154.0 quarterback rating.
“Sam threw some strikes, and we did a good job of catching them, you know, solid effort overall, and we’re glad to be 1-0 in district,” STM coach Jim Hightower said.
Connor Stelly led the team in receiving with four receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
“They had a lot of different coverages," Stelly said. "They’d switch in and out, but they were playing off man, for the most part, which I knew our receivers would be able to get open a lot because of how we’re coached and we’re able to get off man coverage very easily."
Hutch Swilley led the team in rushing with 64 yards on seven attempts and two touchdowns.
STM’s defense was able to hold North Vermilion to 150 yards total offense and also forced two turnovers.
Beau Lege had a fumble recovery and Peyton David had a 28-yard fumble return of an Austin Hollier strip-sack to the NVHS 14.
STM then iced the game with an Altmann touchdown pass to Stelly making the score 42-0 with 4:38 remaining in the third quarter.
Defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell saw room for improvement despite the shutout win.
“Defensively, we had an unsportsmanlike that’s gotta go," Tidwell said. "We pulled that kid. We had a facemask that is just gonna happen. I mean, we just got to keep caution and look, penalties kill us. We cannot give the opposing team just free yardage."
STM have a long way to go and a lot of things to improve on if they want to be contenders for state, Tidwell said.
“Our dream is to end up playing December 9," he said. "So, we have to get through this district and that’s going to be really tough."
STM will now play at Northside in their first road district game Friday.
“We’re happy with where we are right now, but we know there’s plenty of work left to do,” Hightower said.