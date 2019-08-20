Notre Dame hasn’t lost a district game since they moved down in class starting with the 2015 season — the Pioneers haven’t lost a regular season game at all since then — but what's truly staggering is the margin of victory in those league contests.
In 22 district games over the last four seasons, Notre Dame has outscored league foes 1,084-140.
You read that right.
The Pios have experienced a couple of scares during that insane district run. In 2016, in a battle of 9-0 teams, Notre Dame trailed Catholic-New Iberia 14-0 late in the first half before scoring 31 unanswered points. In 2017, the Pios trailed Kinder 28-0 in the second quarter before rallying for a 38-37 win.
Notre Dame has cruised in virtually every other league game in that four-year span. The changing size of the Pios’ district does play a part in the supersized margin of victory, as their league went from eight to five members between the 2016 and 2017 seasons. But the competition level, whether it be a struggling program or a two-time non-select finalist like Welsh, hasn’t mattered much.
Will Notre Dame’s district dominance continue? It could, especially since the defending-champion Pios have a higher number of returning starters than normal. But it would be foolish to ignore one of the two new District 6-2A members, Lafayette Christian.
LCA has won the last two Division IV championships and, despite losing Class 1A Offensive MVP Zachary Clement, is loaded with experience and college-caliber players. The Knights, like Notre Dame, have lost only once over the last two years.
Welsh remains in the district, but the Greyhounds went through a coaching change in the offseason. Greyhounds offensive coordinator Cody Gueringer took over for John Richardson, who left to become the head coach at Westlake. Welsh also returns just three starters on offense and loses three all-state players — defensive linemen John Daigle, linebacker Alec Iguess and wide receiver Da’Ren Zeno.
Lake Arthur returns 12 starters, including a pair of all-district rushers in Torrell Levias and Daylon Charles, after earning a home playoff game in 2018. Port Barre moves down in class after winning only four games over the last three years.
POLL
Coaches poll
Notre Dame (4) 21
Lafayette Christian (1) 18
Welsh 15
Lake Arthur 12
Port Barre 9
Acadiana Advocate poll
Notre Dame (5) 25
Lafayette Christian 19
Welsh 16
Lake Arthur 10
Port Barre 5
TOP GAMES
Notre Dame at Welsh, Oct. 11
Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame, Oct. 17
Welsh at Lafayette Christian, Nov. 8
TOP PLAYERS
Ben Broussard, Notre Dame
QB, 5-6, 150, Sr.
Broussard is such a threat with his legs that Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook may use him as a slotback in certain situations later in the season, but his arm talent shouldn’t be underestimated. He enters his second year as a starter after leading the Pioneers to a Division III state championship. The rarity with which Notre Dame has returning starters at that position should make the Pios’ offense as dynamic as it’s been in recent years.
Errol Rogers Jr., Lafayette Christian
QB, 6-0, 190, Sr
LCA has very few starters to replace from last year’s team, but one of them is quarterback Zachary Clement, a Northwestern State signee. Fortunately, Rogers has filled in for Clement before. In fact, when Clement went down with a season-ending knee injury late in his junior season, Rogers, as a sophomore, stepped in and led the Knights to their first state championship in school history. Although Rogers is projected to start at quarterback, his future is at wide receiver. The three-star prospect committed to UL in late June.
Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
ATH, 6-0, 195, Jr.
Ryan, who has been starting for Knights since he an eighth-grader, has emerged as one of the top all-around prospects in the class of 2021 over the last two years. He’s made the Class 1A all-state first team as a return specialist the last two years, returning six punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns in that span. He should also be Rogers’ top target in the passing game in 2019 after hauling in 23 passes for 692 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore. He’s projected to start at strong safety, too. He’s a four-star prospect who’s already received an offer from LSU, among others.
BEST RIVALRY
WELSH VS. LAKE ARTHUR: The oldest rivalry in Jefferson Davis Parish, the Greyhounds and Tigers have now played 61 times overall. But Welsh has owned the series for much of this century, including winning the last six games by a combined score of 292-94.
BY THE NUMBERS
6: Combined number of trips to the state championship game over the last two years by teams in this district -- two apiece for Notre Dame, Lafayette Christian and Welsh.
44: Number of consecutive regular season games Notre Dame has won.
21: Number of points Lafayette Christian gave up during the regular season last year, all of which came during a 54-21 win against Vermilion Catholic.
357: Number of career wins for Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook, fourth most of any coach in the history of the state