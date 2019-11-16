SCOTT—The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams did what they do best during Friday night’s first-round playoff game: They dominated the ground game to blow out their opponent.
The top-seeded Rams notched 554 rushing yards en route to a 78-28 victory over the No. 32-seeded Benton Tigers in the bi-district playoff. Dillan Monette led the Rams rushing corps with 123 yards. Quarterback Keontae Williams contributed 120 yards, while Tyvin Zeno rushed for 111 yards.
The game was competitive at its outset.
Monette opened the scoring with 5:26 left in the first quarter on a 49-yard touchdown run. Benton struck back immediately. Quarterback Caleb Cassidy capped off an eight-play, 81-yard drive with a two-yard jaunt into the end zone. The Rams regained the lead on the next drive when Zeno scored on a one-yard run. Zeno set up that touchdown with 63-yard carry two plays earlier. Benton refused to be outdone, scoring on their next possession when Cassidy found halfback Cameron Barnett in the end zone for a two-yard touchdown pass.
That’s when the Rams shifted into high gear.
Williams connected with tight end Kaleb Cavalier for a wide-open 21-yard touchdown pass to put Acadiana ahead 21-14 with 9:25 remaining in the first half. The Rams defense forced Benton to punt after a three-and-out on the ensuing possession. Jermaine Paris blocked the punt, and Caleb Arceneaux recovered the ball in the end zone to put the Rams ahead by two scores. After another Benton three-and-out and a botched punt, the Rams completed an 18-yard touchdown drive when Zeno scored from six yards out.
Cassidy connected with Artis Cole for a 30-yard touchdown pass with three minutes remaining in the first half to cut Benton’s deficit to seven points. That’s a close as the Tigers would come to tying the game again.
Monette scored the next two touchdowns—one on a rush right before halftime and another on a reception on the first drive of the second half. Zeno, Omiri Wiggins, and Dontrelle Arceneaux also contributed touchdowns. Wiggins’ touchdown was set up by a Laterrance Welch interception with 4:30 left in the third quarter.
Despite losing their grip on the game, the Tigers continued to fight. Cassidy led his squad 57 yards down the field late in the third quarter and into the fourth, capping off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Malik Antwine.
In all, Acadiana scored on 10 of its 11 offensive possessions. Meanwhile, the Rams’ defense held Benton to only three first downs in the second half.
Acadiana (11-0) will host No. 16 Walker (8-3) next Friday night at Ted Davidson Field at Bill Dotson Stadium in the regional round of the Class 5A playoffs.