Delcambre High football coach Artie Liuzza isn't sure when the Panthers last won a playoff game, but he knows it's been a long time.
"It was before we moved from Class 1A to 2A, which happened in 2009," said Liuzza, whose No. 20 Panthers travel to No. 13 Winnfield in a Class 2A first-round playoff game Friday.
The Panthers (5-4) enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak. In Week 4, the Panthers beat Catholic-New Iberia for the first time since 1994 with quarterback Parker LeBlanc rallying the team from a 14-0 deficit to a 20-13 overtime win.
LeBlanc, a junior, has carried 142 times for a team-high 808 yards and 12 TDs while passing for 474 yards and four TDs. 6-foot-3, 325-pound lineman Chad Olivier opens holes for LeBlanc and Noah Broussard (59-575, five TDs). On defense, Olivier wreaks havoc from the tackle position.
"Parker is the ultimate competitor," Liuzza said. "He's an undersized kid (5-foot-7, 150 pounds) who plays big. He knows his role in the offense is more of a runner than a passer and has played with poise.
"Chad is hard to move. On offense, we move him around as our strongside tackle. We basically use him to cave in the defensive line. He sets the edge."
Winnfield (6-4) is out of District 3-2A, which includes No. 1 Many, No. 4 Avoyelles and No. 9 Red River. The Tigers lost to those three opponents, but come into Friday's game having won three of their last four games.
Ascension, Catholic meet again
Ascension Episcopal will face Catholic-New Iberia for the second time this season when the No. 8 Blue Gators (7-3) host the No. 9 Panthers (4-6) in a first-round Division III playoff game Friday.
In a Week 5 District 7-2A game, the Blue Gators prevailed 29-0. Junior quarterback Cade Dardar completed eight of 11 passes for 162 yards and two TDs, and running back Princeton Cahee (16-72) rushed for two TDs.
"It's always tough to play a good team twice," Blue Gators coach Matt Desormeaux said. 'Catholic High's record may not be the greatest, but they have some good players. They'll come out and put it on us if we're not ready.'
Quarterback KK Reno (132-672, 10 TDs) and fullback Marco Austin (101-462, three TDs) are the top offensive threats for the Panthers. Blue Gators quarterback Cade Dardar has passed for 1,973 yards and an area-best 24 TDs. Britt Campbell (43-885, 12 TDs) and Austin Mills (34-549, nine TDs) are his top targets. Cahee (98-547, 13 TDs) leads the rushing attack.
"We've been mainly focused on making corrections from the first time we played them," Desormeaux said of the Panthers. "They're almost a different team now. They weren't healthy last time we played. They're more consistent now."
Desormeaux said linebacker Hayden Cormier and end Alex Doga have been playing well for the Blue Gators defense. The winner of Friday's game will travel to No. 1 Lafayette Christian (8-1) in the quarterfinals.
VC's defense on alert
No. 6 Vermilion Catholic (7-3) hosts No. 11 Catholic Pointe Coupee (6-4) in a Division IV first-round playoff game Friday. The Hornets reached the quarterfinals last year before losing to eventual state champs Calvary Baptist. The Screamin' Eagles lost 36-34 to Ouachita Christian in the semifinals.
"We're going to have to contain their quarterback," Screamin' Eagles coach Broc Prejean said of Hornets signal-caller Hayden Elliott, who has rushed for 1,049 yards. "Coach (Vinnie) Bullara does a tremendous job there. They have a great physical culture where they like to run the ball down your throat and play great defense. It will be a challenging game."
The Screamin' Eagles have won five straight games, while the Hornets own a three-game winning streak. The programs have one common opponent in Opelousas Catholic. In Week 7, the Hornets dropped a 27-6 decision to the No. 3 Vikings (9-1), whose only loss was to Vermilion Catholic (21-6) in Week 2.
In Week 5, Screamin' Eagles quarterback Mikie Bazar (801 yards passing, eight TDs) returned from an injury, which allowed freshman Jonathan Dartez (1,722 scrimmage yards, 23 TDs) to move to receiver. Seth Vogel (64-588, eight TDs) and Travin Moore (82-511, six TDs) help power the VC rushing attack.
"Early in the season, Dartez carried us on his back with Mikie injured," Prejean said. "Our running game emerged as a force to be reckoned with, which has been atypical of VC football in recent years. It's a credit to our offensive line. At receiver, Dartez gives us the chance to be dynamic and creative and stretch the field. Seth and Travin are tough, experienced kids who are very intelligent."