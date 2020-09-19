As Acadiana High’s Cam George made his way through the bevy of college offers he received, one continued to stand out.

UL.

After the Cajuns defeated Iowa State last Saturday, George said it was the final chip to fall in place as he announced his commitment to join coach Billy Napier and the Ragin’ Cajuns program.

“When they beat Iowa State, that was it,” George said. “I was planning on committing anyway, but that sealed it.”

George is a 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive linemen with an unbelievable pedigree of college athletes that went through the halls of Acadiana High. His brother, Claude, was a standout defensive lineman for Texas A&M and his other brother Malik signed with Stephen F. Austin before transferring to UL.

Acadiana defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold the coaches knew what they were getting when George got to campus. Seibold said he wasn't surprised Cam George handled so seamlessly the pressure his last name carries.

“Cam’s personality supports that behavior,” Seibold said. “He is quiet and high-character and humble. I don't think he felt that pressure at all. We knew when he got here, he had an opportunity to be special given the athletic prowess of his brothers.

“His personality is a little different than Malik and Claude. Those two were more outspoken and energetic. Cam’s personality made him perfect to be the third one in line. He didn't feel like he had to live up to expectations.”

George said having his brothers go through the recruiting process was extremely beneficial to his process. George chose UL over Air Force, Army, Florida Atlantic and Navy. George said at times the recruiting process was stressful but in the end, he said being close to home was a big reason he chose the Cajuns.

“Being from Lafayette definitely played a factor,” George said. “I had a lot of offers and it was overwhelming at times. I feel like I handled it the best I could and I made the right decision for me.”

George said the Cajuns’ defensive scheme fits his game very well and Seibold agreed. Seibold said George can play with his hand on the ground or without.

“I know UL does some stuff with their outside linebackers where they are standing up.” Semibold said. “We have done enough of that with Cam over the last couple years that it won’t be completely foreign to him if they ask him to stand up. Cam is coachable and smart and he can do anything they ask him to do.”

George said the Cajuns win over Iowa State showed him that the program is strong. He said he hopes he can be a part of the program continuing to do even bigger things.

“They competed and beat a team from a Power 5 conference,” George said. “I feel like we’ll be able to do things like that when I’m there as well. I want to be a part of doing something special at UL.”