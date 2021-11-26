CHURCH POINT — Getting off to a fast start against West Feliciana was something Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux said was critical in the Bears 28-14 win Friday night.
Arceneaux said he was aware of how quickly West Feliciana got up on Iowa last week — a 35-27 Saints win. So when Church Point took its first two possessions in for touchdowns, Arceneaux said he felt like the Bears had neutralized one of the Saints’ keys to the game.
“This one went exactly like we thought it would go,” Arceneaux said. “They were able to start fast last week and they played with a lot of emotion. We started fast and we take that away from them.
“We knew we had to run the football and be physical. We had to limit No. 1 (Aeneuas Lemay) and No. 5 (Joel Rogers) as much as we could and we did a good job on those two guys, but it was important to get off to a fast start.”
The Church Point defense has had an impressive season thus far and the unit, led by seniors Jamarion Citizen and Daylon Forman, was up to the task of stopping Lemay and Rogers. Arceneaux said he’s been impressed with the defense thus far and he said if the Bears continue this postseason run, the defense will be a big reason.
“Defense wins championships,” Arceneaux said. “We have done it all year and we can continue to do it. If we are going to win next week, it’s going to be a great defensive effort. We need the defense to continue to play the way they are playing for us to even have a chance.”
The end of the game got sloppy as two personal foul penalties put the Saints in great field position and allowed them a fourth-quarter touchdown to cut the lead to 28-14. Arceneaux said he knows they have to clean those things up as the Bears move on to face Sterlington in the semifinals.
“We lost our composure for a little bit,” Arceneaux said. “Those are things we have to clean up if we want to be a championship team. We have to keep our composure in that situation and make the plays when we need to make the plays. We extended the game for them at the end and we can’t do that if we want to keep moving on.”
Arceneaux said he is challenging his team to put in the best four days of practice they have ever had next week in order to travel to Sterlington and beat the No. 1 seed in 3A on the road. The Bears are in the semifinals for the second year in a row and Arceneaux said his team will rely heavily on the experience they obtained last season.
“Sterlington is going to be big and physical and they are going to want to run the ball downfield,” Arceneaux said. “ It is going to be a physical game and it is huge for us to be battle-tested. Our kids have been in those situations before.
For kids to play under pressure and have adversity, being in those pressure situations, you find out who your kids are and how they are going to react. We are going to see if we can carry some of that experience over from last year and take that next step.”