To his coaches, Caleb Arceneaux is known as a quiet, yet disruptive, force at the linebacker position.
And it doesn't matter what the Acadiana High senior is doing, he always has a smile on his face.
"He's always fun in practice, that's the first thing," Acadiana defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold said. "To be able to coach a kid like Caleb, is to see a kid who always comes to practice smiling. Even when he makes a mistake, he's always smiling while you fuss at him."
Arceneaux, a lead-by-example and go with the flow type of player according to Acadiana linebackers coach Jordan Romero, has been a crucial piece to the one-loss Wreckin' Rams' stout defensive unit once again this season.
Without him, the unit wouldn't be able to operate to its full capacity – even when you consider all the talent around him heading into Friday's Class 5A state semifinal home matchup with Destrehan.
"I think he's probably one of the most overlooked guys on our defense," Seibold said. "Everybody sees our defensive line and how dominant those guys are, everybody puts their eyes on Derreck Bercier – and rightfully so, because he's a great middle linebacker – and then we're so talented in our secondary that Caleb is almost a guy who gets overlooked, but we really can't function without him."
Though the standout linebacker makes it look easy out there, running sideline to sideline to bring down opposing ball carriers and break up pass plays with his speed and athleticism, the position hasn't always come so naturally to the 2019 All-State honorable mention defender.
Arceneaux's sophomore season at Acadiana in 2018 marked his first season at linebacker after making the switch over from running back.
It was the physical nature of the position that gave him the urge to switch to the other side of the ball when approached by his coaches.
"He was a bigger kid and he liked to run over people as a freshman, so we knew he could run a little bit," Romero said. "As a sophomore, he came over to linebacker ... he was one of those guys who was always like 'coach, I want to come over to defense.' We had a lot of older running backs when he was a sophomore, and we were kind of thin at linebacker, so we knew he was a guy who could come over (to LB) and he basically ended up starting half the time – he shared some time with a senior."
Though he did see playing time almost right away, Arceneaux is the first to admit it was a difficult adjustment to make as a young player. Especially given the tough situation he was placed in from the very beginning.
"We kind of put him in a difficult situation," Seibold said. "The position we had him playing as a sophomore is what we call the 'Star' position, which is an adjuster position ... they have to adjust to different formations. We have two guys in our defense – the strong safety and the Star (linebacker) – who we call the adjusters, so they'll have to do some thinking and moving around ... it took him a little bit of time to learn what to do, and part of that was the position we put him in."
"I played a little hesitant because I didn't know where to line up, I didn't really understand my reads at that time because it was just my first year moving over to defense – I was just getting to understand the defense and it was just a bad year," admits Arceneaux. "The next year I knew I just had to get my mind right, learn the defense and play fast and physical."
Following his sophomore campaign, which saw third-seeded Acadiana upset by sixth-seeded Zachary in the quarterfinals, Arceneaux worked hard on his game over the off-season and came out and had a breakout season as a junior. He racked up over 100 tackles to earn All-State Honorable Mention honors, first-team All-District honors and helped his Rams win the Class 5A state title in 2019.
"It all started from the season before," he said. "I had started like five games (as a sophomore) and only had like 28 tackles, just because I was being a little hesitant and not playing the best ball I could play. That next year, I knew I just had to get in that weight room, work on my form, my craft, and it showed the next year – that state championship ring."
He worked even harder this past off-season and, now, as a senior, he has his sights set on finishing his high school career with a second consecutive 5A state title, but the top-seeded Rams will first need to get past No. 5 Destrehan High in this Friday night's state semifinals round. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
It was Destrehan who the Rams defeated 8-3 in the title game to complete the school's first-ever undefeated season and nail down the program's fifth overall state crown just a year ago.
"A lot of these seniors, when they were sophomores, we had five of them starting (including Caleb)," Romero said. "Going from that, and making it to the quarterfinals, to what we experienced last year with them as juniors to them now being seniors and it being their turn to lead ... it's them leaving their legacy. We have a good group, we'll give it our all on Friday."
With 64 total tackles (second-most on team), three interceptions (tied for team lead), one sack and six pass breakups in 10 games including the playoffs so far this season, Arceneaux has proven that he is a versatile defender who can play all three linebacker positions for a defense allowing just 10.0 points per game with a pair of shutouts.
"Now, we have him going back and forth between that Star position and the Will Linebacker position depending on what the personnel packages are, and it's really made him more of a complete player because he really understands both," said Seibold. "He's a really versatile kid and he's got unbelievable ball skills."
Perhaps one of the secrets to the season-to-season progression Arceneaux has made since switching positions has his weekend work outs with his uncle – LSU alum and former Buffalo Bills' receiver Josh Reed. Reed, who spent eight seasons in the National Football League, has been one of his biggest on-field inspirations, says Arceneaux.
"I've been playing football since I was around 8 years old," said Arceneaux. "My uncle played for the Bills at the time, and he played at LSU, so it always inspired me to be just like him ... he works me out on the weekends."