The Northside High School boys basketball team needed a game exactly like Monday’s 46-45 overtime win against Carencro.
Finally, the Vikings won a close one. Moreover, they did it against a district rival that sat several spots ahead of them in the Class 4A power ratings.
Northside went into halftime with a nine-point lead, but the Bears outscored the Vikings by 11 in the third quarter and took a four-point lead in the fourth quarter. But led by senior Demarea Dubea, who finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, Northside tied the game and outlasted Carencro in the extra period.
“He had a real good game for us last night,” Herstler said of Dubea, one of two seniors on Northside’s roster. “Offensively, we were making sure he got a touch pretty much every time down. They had a hard time stopping him inside.”
For a team that had won only two of its previous 11 games, surviving this one was tonic for the 12-15 Vikings, who are up to No. 24 in the power ratings.
“We haven’t won the close games, and that’s been kind of tough on them,” said second-year Northside coach Jason Herbstler. “So to win a close game this time of year, in district, two weeks outs from the playoffs hopefully gives us some momentum because we still got four games left in district.”
A brutal predistrict schedule played a major role, but other factors have contributed to Northside’s up-and-down season. The Vikings began the year 6-2 but then lost two starters to injury, Dubea and Johntrell Thomas, for a week and a half in December.
“That kind of threw everything off for us for a little while,” Herbstler said.
Losing Thomas, who took over as a starter midway through last year, was especially problematic. At 6-foot-4, he’s one of the few Vikings with size.
“Without him kind of anchoring us down, that hurt us,” he said. “Right after Christmas break, he finally got back into a rhythm and has really done a great job for us.”
During the 10-game stretch that followed the 6-2 start, the Vikings went 3-7 and six of the losses were decided by five points or less.
“And three of those we were leading in the last minute or less,” Herbstler said. “It took a toll on our kids. We’re fairly young. Early on in the year, (we were) playing a freshman and two sophomores a lot. All three have started at least half the games this year. So early on, they didn’t know how to win. They didn’t understand, late in the game, time and situation and things like that. So figuring that out has the been the challenge.”
Herbstler altered his starting lineup after Christmas, specifically inserting freshman point guard Zion McCoy and junior Javein Moore. McCoy has been a key to helping the Vikings cut down on turnovers, and Moore, who is a first-year varsity player, has emerged as a capable scorer and defender.
Still, offensive inefficiency lingered in January.
“We couldn’t make shots, so we couldn’t get set on defense,” Herbstler said. “Teams would go on runs, and we couldn’t recover. That’s been kind of the story of the season in January for us.”
But Northside only needs to look to last year to remind it of what it can do as a lower-seeded team in the playoffs. As the No. 18 seed, the Vikings upset No. 15 Opelousas on the road and were within one possession of beating No. 2 Leesville at home in the second round.
“We’ve played a lot of the teams in 4A that are up in that top 10,” Herbstler said. “We obviously haven’t won many of those games, but being able to see what it’s like to play those guys to where, going into the playoffs, we’ll play real quality teams. So I think that prepares us well. Obviously you’d like to win those games early, but we talk about the only five that matter once you get into the playoffs is winning those five. You can lose them in December and January, but late February and March, if you win them, that’s what matters.”