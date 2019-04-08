BBHSTeurlingsBSB2.040719
Buy Now

Breaux Bridge baseball players clap for their teammates during the game against Teurlings Catholic Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette, LA.

 Advocate Photo by Brad Kemp

Baseball

Tuesday

3-5A – LaGrange at Acadiana, Sulphur at Barbe, New Iberia at Comeaux, Lafayette at Sam Houston

5-4A – Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene, Cecilia at St. Martinville, Opelousas at Livonia

4-4A – Carencro at St. Thomas More, Northside at Teurlings Catholic, Westgate at Rayne

8-3A – Abbeville at Berwick, Erath at David Thibodaux, North Vermilion at Patterson

5-3A – Crowley at Church Point, Eunice at Mamou, Port Barre at Iota, Pine Prairie at Northwest

7-2A – Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville, Delcambre at Catholic-New Iberia, Franklin at Jeanerette

6-2A – Kinder at Welsh, Lake Arthur at Ville Platte

7-1A – Hanson Memorial at Centerville, Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic, Highland Baptist at Gueydan

5-1A – Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Westminster Christian, False River at Slaughter Community Charter, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte at Opelousas Catholic

4-1A – Grand Lake at St. Edmund, Merryville at Oberlin South Cameron at Starks

6-B – Fairview at Bell City, Washington-Marion at Lacassine

7-C – Hackberry at Johnson Bayou, Singer at Northside Christian

Softball

Tuesday

3-5A – Beau Chene at Acadiana, Notre Dame at Sam Houston

4-4A – Breaux Bridge at Carencro, St. Thomas More at Cecilia, North Vermilion at Teurlings Catholic

5-4A – Plaquemine at Livonia, Delcambre at St. Martinville

8-3A – Abbeville at Church Point, Ascension Catholic at Berwick, Patterson at Central Catholic, David Thibodaux at Lafayette Christian

5-3A – Eunice at Iota, Mamou at Tioga, Northwest at Ville Platte, Avoyelles Public Charter at Pine Prairie, Port Barre at Buckeye

7-2A – New Iberia at Catholic-New Iberia, Loreauville at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte

6-2A – Iowa at Kinder, Lacassine at Lake Arthur, Singer at Welsh

7-1A – Northside Christian at Highland Baptist

5-1A – University Lab at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Slaughter Community Charter at East Iberville

4-1A – Oak Hill at Oberlin

7-C – Grand Lake at Starks

View comments