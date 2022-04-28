NATCHITOCHES - Lafayette High's Courtney Wiltz was on a mission,
The senior hurdler and leaper was determined to keep her final high school track season in high gear, and she came through with flying colors at Wednesday's LHSAA Region I-5A Meet at Northwestern State.
Wiltz won three individual events, taking the long jump with a career-best 18-11, the 100-meter hurdles in 14.75 and finishing her performance with a 45.44-second 300 hurdles.
"Courtney had an awesome meet," said coach Ron Baillargeon. "That was her best long jump all year, and she came back and ran a 14.75 into the wind in the 100 hurdles.
"This will be great for her. Schools are already looking at her, and this has got to help in recruiting.'
Wiltz was second in the 100 hurdles n District 3-5A last week when she hit a hurdle, but there was no such miscue this time.
Likewise, her long jump was a textbook performance.
"I thought maybe I could do well in the long jump today," Wiltz said. "I felt good. I was able to see the board and get a good takeoff. I'm trying to PR in every event to finish the season."
Wiltz was the day's highlight for not only LHS, but District 3-5A, which withered under the glare of stiff competition. The Lady Lions were third in team scoring with 82 points, trailing Ruston (117) and Alexandria (85).
In boys action, the best 3-5A could do was Barbe's seventh place as Ruston scored 134.5.
Lafayette's girls got a win from Reece Grossie with a season-best 132 in the discus, as well as a winning 9:59 in the 4x800 relay.with Chrysta Narcisse, Amber Broussard, Keelie Dorsey and Daija Jones.
The 4x400 foursome was third and also advances to the State Meet next Saturday.
Amire Ledet of New Iberia took fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump in boys' action.
Griffin double winner
in Class 3A regional
IOWA - St. Martinville's Javin Griffin was a double winner here Wednesday, pacing a solid effort by the Tigers in the Region II-3A Meet at Iowa High School.
Griffin captured both the shot put (50-6) and discus (150-7), winning both in impressive fashion. Runner-up in the shot put was 48-8.75, while Kaplan's Orlando Roy was second in the discus at 139-4.
SMSH also has high jump winner Harry Broussard headed to next Saturday's LHSAA State Meet with a 6-4 clearance, along with third-place 4x200 (1:29.49) and 4x400 (3:26.69) relay foursomes.
Broussard also advanced in the long jump, third (22-9) behind winner Nate Harmon of Crowley (23-8.5).
Kaplan's Gabe Clement was a double qualifier with a wining 47.81 in the 400 to go with a second place 22.18 in the 200 meters.
David Thibodaux won the 4x800 relay in 8:29.54, while Bailey Tassin was second in the 3200 in 10:27.71.
Erath boys qualifiers include Dax Broussard (4:57.66, third, 1600), Austin Hebert (151-7, third, javelin) and pole vault runner-up Kamren Earnest (12-6).