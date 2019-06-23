In addition to a new home, Sam Houston’s Cameron Meeks found a few extra miles per hour on his fastball and a chance to play on the biggest stage in his one season as a Bronco.
Meeks helped the Broncos reach the state championship game for the first time in a decade by going 10-0 with a save and 0.69 ERA as a pitcher while hitting .405 with five homers and 51 RBIs. For that kind of season he was named Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance/LSWA Mr. Baseball, the state’s most outstanding player chosen by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Meeks, who played his first three seasons at Captain Shreve, said his best performance was his last, a 4-0 win over Parkway in the state semifinals. The outing led the Broncos to their first championship game appearance since 2009. Sam Houston had lost three semifinals since then.
“It was the best moment of the year, and I think it was my best performance,” Meeks said. “It was really fun. I had never played in front of that many people. I was nervous at first, but I calmed down and my velocity was the highest it has ever been. I had confidence my teammates would make the plays behind me, and they made every one of them.”
Meeks said his success came from months of preparation.
“I put in a lot of work in the offseason, a lot of running and working out,” he said. “I knew expectations would be high because everyone knew the amount of talent we had. We were expecting a lot too, and I am glad the season went as expected.”
The Broncos, who were briefly ranked as the top team in the country, finished with a 36-5 record, including a regular-season win over eventual state champion Barbe. Meeks won the game.
Meeks was drafted in the 38th round by the Boston Red Sox, but is a McNeese State signee and plans to play for the Cowboys.
“I’m looking forward to it, I have met some of the players and like them,” he said. “I like Lake Charles, especially the people, and want to help McNeese win a few more conference championships.”
