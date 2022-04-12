OPELOUSAS – In two of the past three seasons, things have gone well for the Opelousas Catholic baseball program.
However, like most things, it could always have been better.
For example, they wouldn’t have lost the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and instead of state runner-up finishes in Division IV last season and in 2019, the Vikings would have captured the program’s first baseball state title in school history as Opelousas Catholic.
“Our goal every year is to win a state championship,” Vikings head coach Justin Boyd said. “So, the fact that we haven’t won one gives us something to accomplish or something to continue to work toward.”
Academy of Immaculate Conception won a baseball state championship, according to Boyd, but since the merger of A.I.C. and Holy Ghost School which formed OC, the program hasn’t.
“We say this every year that we want to be the first baseball team to win a state championship at OC,” Boyd said. “We’re trying to be the first.”
Beyond the past three seasons, Boyd and the Vikings have consistently positioned themselves to be in the conversation as a title contender regardless of classification or division they were in.
In 11 seasons dating back to 2011, in which they’ve earned postseason berths in 1A, 2A and Divisions III and IV, the Vikings have advanced to at least the quarterfinals eight times and the semifinals five. The only times they haven’t is 2020 (postseason cancelled), 2015 and 2013 when they were eliminated in the second round.
“Getting there is one thing,” Boyd said. “But we always want to be better than the team before us. Last year’s team didn’t win the last game, so for us to be better than them we have to win the last game.”
This year, the Vikings believe they have as good a chance as anyone to make a run at the Division IV state title. Through 27 games, the Vikings, who are ranked No. 1 in the most recent power rankings, appear to be the cream of the crop in the division at 20-7.
The Vikings, who will play host to Iowa at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, have won nine of their past 10 games with their lost to Catholic-P.C. on April 9 snapping their eight-game winning streak.
Other than a three-game losing streak in March against two Class 5A schools in Southside and Lafayette and the top ranked team in Division II in Teurlings, the Vikings have been relatively consistent with their play.
“That week we played some really good teams, but we also had a rough week,” Boyd said. “We didn’t play well all week, but we learned a lot about ourselves that week. I feel like it really opened our eyes to the fact that we need to get better.”
Unlike a year ago, when the Vikings were a team carried by pitching and defense, Opelousas Catholic has shown they have it all this year. A unique combination of pitching, defense and offensive firepower.
“I think we’re more balanced this year,” Boyd said. “We have the same pitching and defense we had from last year, but we didn’t score as much last season. Our offense is a little better this year.”
Offensively, the Vikings are averaging more than seven runs per game and their pitching – behind Jace Sloane, Alex Breaux and Tucker Guidry - has been equally dominant. Opelousas Catholic has held opponents to two or fewer runs 14 times this season, including four shutouts.
“I feel like we are playing OK right now,” Boyd said. “I’m hoping we begin to peak at the right time like we did last year.”
And if they do, Boyd hopes the result is his team hoisting up the gold trophy.
“First of all, we have to get there,” Boyd said. “We have some really good teams in Division IV, but I like our chances. It’s a one game championship, so it is about who plays the best that day not necessarily the best team. It’s up to us to figure out how to show up and be the best team that day.”