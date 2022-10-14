ST. MARTINVILLE - It may not have been their most complete effort in recent weeks, but the Southside Sharks made school history on Friday night with a win over the Sulphur Golden Tors.
Despite a couple of turnovers and a few missed opportunities, Southside defeated Sulphur 28-7 in a District 3-5A contest, while setting a new school record with their sixth consecutive win.
"I didn't like the turnovers because they were very preventable," Southside head coach Josh Fontenot said. "If we want to be who we want to be, that can't happen.
"We're also getting called for too many penalties. Tonight, we had too many holding calls. So, we just have to clean it up and be even better."
The Sharks got on the scoreboard first when Aaron Ford scored on a 70-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage, giving them a quick 7-0 lead.
The senior rushed for over 150 yards and is closing in on 1,000 rushing yards for the season.
"He fits our school, in that he's smaller, and he kind of got looked over because of that," Fontenot said of Ford. "He shows up every day, he's a weight room animal, and I've never been around a player who has earned this type of season more than he has."
Sulphur scored its only points at the 10:16 mark of the second quarter when Gage Trahan connected with Jonathan Hopkins on a long 83-yard touchdown pass, making it 7-7, before Southside took a 14-7 lead into the halftime break after Landon Baptiste, who eclipsed 100 rushing yards himself, scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 6:49 left in the half.
Southside scored the only points of the second half on two touchdown runs by Cameron Boutte - one an 18-yard run and another a 9-yard run, - to make it 28-7. That got the Sharks to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in District 3-5A play in the process, while Sulphur fell to 2-5.
Not only did the Sharks set a new school mark for consecutive victories with the win, they also guaranteed themselves a winning season, after entering the game with a number nine standing in this week's Class 5A power rankings.
That's quite impressive for a school only in its fourth year of varsity football.
"Honestly, when we took the job I never thought of it in terms of anything kind of long-term plan," Fontenot said. "Any team that we have, we try to make them as good as we can, all the time, do the right things, try to work hard every day, and then the results will kind of take care of itself.
"I don't know if what we've done is ahead of schedule, but I think it's ahead of what some other people would have thought," Fontenot said. "We used to walk into stadiums and they'd (home teams) would play 'Baby Shark', and that still sits with some of our guys a little bit, who saw us struggle a little, but who are now seeing us have some success."
Fontenot credits his players for believing in him and his system.
"Good coaches get a lot of credit for what good players do," Fontenot said. "I'll be the first one to tell that 99% of it belongs to them, for trusting in this coaching staff, who I loved as well."
Southside will now turn its attention to Acadiana, which the Sharks play next week, and Fontenot doesn't hesitate when asked about the importance of the game.
"We're not going to be shy about what this game means because we wanted to get to this point," Fontenot said. "I don't believe in downplaying a game. We should want to play in that type of guy, and we do. We wanted our program to be in this situation, where we're playing a great program like Acadiana for the district lead, so we're excited about it."
Any Southside fan with a pulse has to be excited right now.