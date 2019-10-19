ACA.NewIberiaAcadiana.281.101919
Acadiana's Keontae Williams, 8, hands off the ball when the undefeated Acadiana Rams took on the New Iberia High School Yellow Jackets at Acadiana High stadium on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Lafayette.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY

WEEK 8 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

Lafayette High at Southside

Catholic-PC at Westminster

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

Acadiana at Sam Houston

Comeaux at New Iberia

St. Thomas More at Northside

Westgate at Teurlings

Carencro at Abbeville

Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge

Opelousas at Cecilia

LaGrange at Rayne

Eunice at Tioga

North Vermilion at Washington-Marion

Church Point at Ville Platte

Iota at Pine Prairie

Mamou at Northwest

Erath at St. Martinville

Kaplan at Crowley

LCA at Port Barre

Notre Dame at Central Private

Franklin at Ascension

Catholic-NI at Houma Christian

Jeanerette at Delcambre

Loreauville at West St. Mary

Grand Lake at Gueydan

North Central at Opelousas Catholic

St. Edmund at Sacred Heart-VP

Centerville at Vermilion Catholic

Highland Baptist at Hanson

