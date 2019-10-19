WEEK 8 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
Lafayette High at Southside
Catholic-PC at Westminster
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
Acadiana at Sam Houston
Comeaux at New Iberia
St. Thomas More at Northside
Westgate at Teurlings
Carencro at Abbeville
Beau Chene at Breaux Bridge
Opelousas at Cecilia
LaGrange at Rayne
Eunice at Tioga
North Vermilion at Washington-Marion
Church Point at Ville Platte
Iota at Pine Prairie
Mamou at Northwest
Erath at St. Martinville
Kaplan at Crowley
LCA at Port Barre
Notre Dame at Central Private
Franklin at Ascension
Catholic-NI at Houma Christian
Jeanerette at Delcambre
Loreauville at West St. Mary
Grand Lake at Gueydan
North Central at Opelousas Catholic
St. Edmund at Sacred Heart-VP
Centerville at Vermilion Catholic
Highland Baptist at Hanson