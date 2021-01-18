It's been a challenging basketball season for many, but the Opelousas Tigers are off to one of their best starts ever.
Led by Nicholls State signee Jon’Quarius McGhee, the Tigers combine a strong core of senior leaders with solid complementary players. The Tigers are 11-0 and No. 2 in the LHSAA's unofficial power rankings in Class 4A.
The Tigers have been relatively fortunate as far as COVID-19. They have had their lineup intact ever since they had to quarantine early in the season because of a positive test from an opposing team.
“We’re doing really well,” Tigers coach Lorenso Williams said. “The guys are practicing hard and playing well together. We’re enjoying it while we got it right now because you never know with COVID when you might have to quarantine. It’s been interesting. We’ve played schools like St. Aug, Peabody, Southern Lab, Port Allen and are 11-0 right now.”
The Tigers have an excellent guard duo in McGhee who averages 18 points per game, and senior Jayden Lazard at 15 points per game.
“We moved (McGhee) to point guard this season,” Lorenso Williams said. “He’s done a great job leading the team and running the offense. (Lazard) is our other guard, he’s been getting assists and picking it up lately. He’s one of our better defenders.”
Senior Kylan Williams has stepped up as a shooter this season for the Tigers, who have also seen senior post La’Marc Amos play a key role in his return. He had to sit out last season after transferring from David Thibodaux.
“(Williams) is our second-leading scorer and is our most improved player,” Lorenso Williams said. “He’s been shooting lights out and rebounding well. (Amos) has been a force down low. He rebounds, hustles and is averaging around 10 points a game. He sat out last year, but he’s been huge for us this year.”
While the Tigers were in a bit of a transition phase last season, this year’s squad appears to have gelled.
“Our chemistry is better this year,” Williams said. “We have to come together as one rather than individuals, and our defense has stepped up a lot this year. Our offense will come, and I feel like playing together as a team and better team defense has been the difference. Our seniors are leading the way, and everyone’s following their lead.”
The players and coaching staff have been focused since the quarantine.
“Everybody’s pretty much locked in,” Williams said. “We’ve got a lot of different pieces to the puzzle and have been sticking together and having fun. You never know when it will stop, so we’re taking advantage of it. Game plans have been key also.
"It pays dividends along with the coaching staff executing in practice. I held them more accountable and put a little more on them so the guys aren’t just hearing my voice.”
The Tigers still have a tough district schedule ahead, which include rising teams like Cecilia and Beau Chene.
“We start district play Friday,” Williams said. “It’s going to be a battle every night. They’ve got some great coaches, so it’s going to be an interesting district. I feel real good. The guys have been showing up every day ready to work and believe in themselves and the team. If we keep up what we’re doing and stay consistent, I feel real good about our chances this year.”